With two rounds of matches left to be played in the ongoing Nigeria National League (NNL) season, Doma United are on the verge of making an instant return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

First promoted in 2022 and relegated in 2024, the "Savannah Scorpions" currently top Conference C of the NNL and are only one victory away from promotion.

Based on the present arrangement, each winner of the four Conferences will automatically qualify for the NPFL.

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A look at Doma United's performance shows a team with a high-level consistency. They have earned 23 points in 12 matches, maintaining a perfect home record, while picking one away win and two away draws. However, they also suffered three losses on the road.

So, victory in their last home match against one of the oldest clubs in Nigerian football, Mighty Jets of Jos, will hand Doma United the coveted ticket to the NPFL.

Considering the home invincibility they have established, Doma United are highly favoured to pick the maximum points in the week 13 fixture on Wednesday, March 25, at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe.

As a result, the level of expectation in the camp of the "Savannah Scorpions" is high and infectious as the teeming supporters are already in a celebratory mood.

However, Doma United are closely followed by FC Basira on 18 points, while KADA Warriors are third with 17 points same as former NPFL champions Lobi Stars who are occupying the fourth position due to inferior goal difference.

Therefore, any mistake by the "Savannah Scorpions" in tomorrow's crucial match will trigger serious consequences as Basira FC are also hovering and waiting for any slip by the leaders, to not only overtake, but snatch the ticket at the death.

Coach Mabo in serious dilemma

One remarkable thing heralding the week 13 fixture is that victory for Doma United will instantly relegate Mighty Jets to the lower division.

So, the young coach behind the success of Doma United, Najib Mabo, son of the legendary Ismaila Mabo, is in a serious dilemma as he is caught between professionalism and his family's long and well-established relationship with Mighty Jets

It is an open secret that the tie between the Mabo family and Mighty Jets is one of the most enduring and prestigious legacies in Nigerian football history.

It is a deep-rooted bond that spans decades, transitioning from the pitch to the dugout and into the very identity of the club.

At the heart of this relationship was Najib's father, the late Ismaila Mabo, a legendary figure who essentially became the face of the club's golden era.

Late Ismaila's younger brother, Salisu Nakande, a former Nigerian International also played for Mighty Jets. Nakande popularly called Mamuwa is currently the Assistant General Manager of Jets.

Meanwhile, before his appointment by Doma United, Najib also coached Mighty Jets, highlighting the family's enduring relationship with the club.

However, the young Mabo is now looking like the man that will ultimately send Mighty Jets to relegation, a development that is both sweet and sour.

It will be recalled that in the first round, Najib led Doma United to beat Mighty Jets 1-0 in Jos, a result that questioned why he was allowed to leave his home club.

In a chat with Daily Trust, the young gaffer said he is faced with a tricky situation but as a professional, he is going to do his job to specification.

"It is an emotional moment for me again. The same thing happened in the first stanza when I returned with my club to beat Mighty Jets in Jos.

"This time it is even more complicated because if we win, Mighty Jets will be relegated automatically.

"I am pained by this reality but my hands are tied because I also want to make history with Doma United. I am a young coach who wants to build his profile.

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Asked how he intends to deal with the expected backlash if Mighty Jets are relegated by his club, he said "I hope that fans will show some understanding.

"I know they love me just the way they loved my father, so they won't oppose my progress. It will be a bitter pill to swallow but in the end, they must remember this is just sport, it is not a matter of life or death," said Najib.

Even as Doma United are highly favoured to beat Mighty Jets, Najib has chosen to tread with caution as he said there will be no complacency.

According to him, he will rally his boys to a resounding victory for the party to commence right there at the Pantami Stadium.

"We are not taking anything for granted. It is important for us to seal our promotion ticket before our last match at KADA Warriors, and doing it in front of our passionate fans will be the icing on the cake," he said.