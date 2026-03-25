Africa: Kigali Set to Host Africa CEO Forum in May

The 2026 Africa CEO Forum, scheduled for May 14-15 in Kigali, will centre discussions on how Africa can achieve large-scale economic growth through shared ownership and cross-border collaboration.

Held under the theme "The Scale Imperative: Why Africa Must Embrace Shared Ownership," the meeting will bring together over 2,000 participants, including CEOs, investors, and policymakers from more than 75 countries.

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"If Africa wants to compete in a world defined by scale, it must move beyond economic patriotism and embrace a new model: African capital investing together," Amir Ben Yahmed, President of the Africa CEO Forum stated in a statement.

"Shared ownership, cross-border partnerships and continental ambition will define the economic future of Africa and the next generation of African champions," he added..

According to organisers, discussions will focus on three key areas, including increasing cross-border equity investment to build multinational African companies, developing shared infrastructure to connect regional markets, and harmonising regulations to ease the flow of capital, goods, and services.

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Leaders will also examine how to mobilise African capital, share risk, and build digital systems to support sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and cross-border payments.

The forum aims to push for concrete commitments to help Africa scale its economies and compete more effectively globally.

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Previous editions have emphasized the need for Africa to build strong self-reliance. Prominent leaders, including Paul Kagame, have argued that the continent possesses sufficient natural and human resources to generate the momentum required to achieve this goal.

The forum was created by Jeune Afrique Media Group and co-organised with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, to provide a high-level platform for networking, sharing experiences, analyzing business trends, and offering practical, innovative solutions to drive Africa's development and strengthen its private sector.

Kigali last hosted the Africa CEO Forum in 2024.