Nigeria: Gov Speaks As Terrorists Gun Down Soldiers in Kebbi

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has expressed shock over the killing of some soldiers in the state.

Speaking with reporters at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, on Wednesday, Idris said the tragic incident occurred on Wednesday.

He assured that the state government would cover the medical bills of the injured and provide support to the families of the deceased security personnel.

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"This is a sad incident. These are the soldiers who protect the lives of Kebbi residents, yet they found themselves in this situation. The Kebbi State Government will not relent in its efforts to protect the lives of its citizens," Channels quoted him to have said.

He later visited the mortuary and the accident and emergency unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, where victims of the attack were taken to.

The governor subsequently departed for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

It is unclear how the attack happened. While sources said the troops were ambushed while on a peace mission, security analyst, Bakatsine, wrote that suspected Lakurawa fighters launched the attack on troops stationed in the area.

"Today, Lakurawa terrorists killed several Nigerian soldiers in Girinmasa, Yauri LGA of Kebbi State.

"May Allah have mercy on the fallen heroes and bring to end this insecurity ravaging Nigeria," Bakatsine wrote."

The military authorities have not issued an official statement on the attack, but military personnel have been killed in the line of duty in recent times.

In the last few weeks, the military lost three senior officers and many soldiers to terrorists ravaging North-East Communities.