Nigeria: Tinubu's UK Visit - Gains and Gaps

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu returned to Nigeria in the early hours of Friday last week after a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom, accompanied by his wife, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The visit, which was at the invitation of the British monarch, His Majesty King Charles III, was the first of such in 37 years, the last being the one undertaken by military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida. The visit provided an opportunity for the heads of state of the two countries to discuss issues of historical and contemporary interest, covering areas like trade and commerce, defence, education, culture, immigration and climate change.

The discussions took place against the background of the long-standing historical relationship between Nigeria and Britain, dating back to colonial and post-colonial times. Britain, it must be remembered, was Nigeria's colonial power, and the impact of its colonial presence in the country has been so extensive that many Nigerians, in their hundreds of thousands, consider the UK as a second home.

In a statement released from the Presidential Villa, Tinubu was quoted as saying that the visit was "very thrilling and significant" in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. The president further stated that "Our two nations share a vision of progress and resilience. Today, we continue that journey, committed to building a future rooted in partnership, mutual respect and common values."

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Over the years, Nigerians and UK citizens of Nigerian descent have been making tremendous contributions to development in the UK across many fields of endeavour, helping to underscore the depth of relations between the two countries.

Accordingly, President Tinubu's state visit to the UK could not have been anything but congenial, beginning from the warm welcome laid out by the UK authorities to the President and his high-powered delegation, which included the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, governors, ministers, top businessmen and cultural icons.

The tone of conviviality of the visit was set by the UK monarch, King Charles III, himself, with a welcoming speech at Windsor Castle, spiced by phrases in Yoruba and pidgin languages. This was after President Tinubu was welcomed with great pomp by a 42-gun salute mounted by the Royal Guards.

During the visit, President Tinubu also met with His Majesty's Government, led by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and leading British businessmen. Again, in keeping with the positive atmosphere of the visit, the bilateral talks held were mutually constructive.

At the meeting with the Prime Minister, two Memoranda of Understanding were signed. The first MOU, worth 746 million pounds sterling (approximately 902 million US dollars at current exchange rate value), is for, among others, the modernization of the Apapa and Tin Can ports in Lagos, which together handle up to 70 per cent of the country's exports and imports. The purpose is to upgrade the infrastructure at the two ports, enhance efficiency, reduce congestion and digitalise operations.

The project is supported by the UK Export Finance (UKEF) and guaranteed by the UK government.

The second MOU has to do with an agreement to repatriate Nigerians illegally staying in the UK without valid papers. Such persons will be granted temporary "UK Letters" to enable them transit from the UK to Nigeria under this arrangement. About 2,000 Nigerians will be airlifted from the UK in the first batch of this exercise.

By and large, while President Tinubu's state visit to the UK can be described as successful, it, nonetheless, leaves much to be desired.

Bomb blasts tore through Maiduguri, resulting in the loss of many lives. Nigerians were not satisfied that President Tinubu merely asked the defence chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri, a directive that has become routine, which rarely produces any tangible results apart from distracting the attention of the commanders and troops on the frontlines. Many across the country expected the president to make a stopover in Maiduguri, offer condolences over such a horrible incident and make a serious commitment. This did not happen!

On the agreement to bring funds to Nigeria for some projects, it has since come to the fore that ITB Nigeria, a construction firm owned by a Lebanese-Nigerian businessman and President Tinubu's longtime associate, Gilbert Chagoury, will execute the renovation of Lagos Tin Can and Apapa ports. Clearly, looking at the array of contracts given to him, such as the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, among others, Chagoury is among the most favoured personalities in Nigeria in recent times.

Besides, Nigerians are still in the dark with respect to the interest that will accrue to the £746 million export finance deal for the earmarked projects.

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Citizens would also wonder why Nigerian banks and companies were not included in the financing, contracts and supply arrangements in the MOUs for the revamping of the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports. This is given that Nigerian banks and firms have a proven track record in participating in such projects. Clearly, much of the gains of the projects would go the Britons. Apparently, a fair deal is needed at home.

Beyond this, Nigerians, especially from other geopolitical zones, are increasingly getting agitated with Tinubu's unmatchable obsession with Lagos State when it comes to project allocations that would fast-track economic development.

It should be remembered that the Onne, Warri, Calabar and Ibom ports, and lately Baro Port in the northern part of Nigeria, are all crying for attention. A reasonable investment in them would transform the fortunes of the South-South, South-East and the North, a development that will invariably give a sense of belonging to millions of citizens.

While we congratulate Mr President for the rare opportunity of being a special guest of the King, we crave his indulgence to cascade the gains of the visit and other endeavours to all parts of Nigeria.