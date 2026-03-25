Fuel prices in the Federal Capital Territory have surged sharply, with petrol now selling for as high as N1,371 per litre at some stations, sparking frustration among consumers.

Checks by Vanguard showed NIPCO selling at N1,371 per litre and AYM Shafa at N1,370 per litre. NNPC Retail has also raised its pump price to N1,361 per litre, up from N1,261 per litre last week, while MRS, a Dangote partner station, now charges N1,367 per litre, up from N1,270.

The increases come after Dangote Refinery's recent gantry price adjustments, marking roughly a 55 per cent rise in petrol prices over the past three weeks.

Earlier hikes included:

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March 3: NNPC at N975/litre, AYM Shafa at N960/litre

March 6: NNPC at N1,068/litre, AYM Shafa at N1,098/litre

March 9: NNPC climbed from N1,161 to N1,267/litre; AYM Shafa rose from N1,230 to N1,300/litre

Minor dips two days later were short-lived, as prices surged again in subsequent days.

Consumers Voice Frustration

Speaking at NNPC Retail in Kugbo and an AYM Shafa station in Karu, residents expressed dismay over the escalating cost of fuel, accusing the Federal Government of inaction.

Isa Kabir, a civil servant, urged regulatory oversight, saying: "Deregulation should not translate into unchecked profiteering. From N880 at the start of the month to over N1,370 in just three weeks is excessive. Without a social safety net, this will push more Nigerians into poverty."

Taxi driver Michael Ade echoed the concern, noting the practical impact on daily life: "N10,000 now buys just over seven litres of petrol, down from nearly 12 litres a month ago. Fares have risen from N1,200 to N2,000 for the same trips, and transport is becoming unaffordable for many."

Consumers called for urgent government intervention, stressing that subsidy removal should not leave Nigerians to bear the brunt of rising fuel costs.