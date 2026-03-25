Nigeria: Osimhen Undergoes Successful Arm Surgery

Victor Osimhen has successfully undergone surgery on a fractured right forearm, with his club confirming the procedure was carried out following his injury against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

"In the away match we played against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, our player Victor Osimhen, who was injured and unable to continue the game, underwent a successful operation today at Maslak Acibadem Hospital, performed by our club doctor, Op. Dr. Yener İnce," the Turkish club stated on its official X page on Tuesday.

"We extend our wishes for a speedy recovery to our footballer and hope for his return to the field at the earliest", the statement added.

The injury occurred during a first-half aerial collision with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté, who landed heavily on Osimhen's arm.

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Despite the impact and visible discomfort, the striker continued playing with his arm strapped before eventually being withdrawn.

Osimhen later disclosed that Konaté reached out after the match, sending a message to check on him and clarify the incident.

The Nigerian forward has outlined a recovery timeline of about four weeks for healing, followed by an additional two weeks to regain full match fitness.

Before the setback, Osimhen had been in outstanding form, registering 19 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances across all competitions, including seven goals and three assists in 10 Champions League matches.

Galatasaray sit in first position, four points above second-placed Fenerbache and with a game in hand.