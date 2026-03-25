West Africa: EU, Nigeria to Strengthen Partnership On Trade, Security

ABUJA -- THE High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, on Monday met with President Bola Tinubu, assuring him of stronger ties in security and trade despite global economic volatility.

The meeting was held at the President's Lagos home. The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, were in attendance.

Kallas, who led the EU delegation, told reporters that the deliberations centred on security, trade and commodities.

"We are very like-minded partners, the European Union and Nigeria. And today we explored new ways to collaborate. The global security situation is very serious, as the geopolitical picture shows.

"That's why those countries that value the international rules-based space system must stick together.

"We talked today with the ministers about different topics. On issues of investment and trade, and there could be more. The second is critical raw materials. We are looking for different cooperation, but also in terms of security and cybersecurity issues, where we can cooperate even more," she said.

President Tinubu assured the EU of Nigeria's commitment to strengthening the partnership and expressed appreciation for previous support for the country.