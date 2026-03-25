Ghana: E&p to Invest $1.2bn in Damang, Tarkwa Mines ...Dispatches Heavy-Duty Equipment to Site

Engineers & Planners Company Limited (E&P), a leading indigenous mining company, has said it plans to inject an additional $1.2 billion into the Damang mine and Tarkwa mine in the Western Region.

This will bring total investment in the Damang and Tarkwa mines to approximately $1.8 billion. In 2018, the company invested $650 million into the operations of the mines.

The huge investment highlights not only the demands of modern mining but also E&P's confidence in Ghana's mining sector.

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This came to light when E&P deployed 30 semi-knockdown Caterpillar 785D Dump Truck units to its operational base in Tarkwa, reinforcing the company's reputation as one of West Africa's most capable contract mining firms.

The latest consignment, which represents the final batch of a broader order of high-capacity dump trucks, is expected to significantly boost operational efficiency in the Damang and Tarkwa mines of the Western Region.

The move underscores E&P's deep technical expertise, financial strength, and long-term strategic vision in delivering large-scale mining projects.

Designed for high productivity and efficient material haulage, the Caterpillar 785D is a critical asset in surface mining operations. Built specifically for high-production mining and construction environments, the trucks are engineered to move large volumes of material consistently and reliably.

Their integration into E&P's fleet is projected to enhance turnaround times, optimise haulage cycles, and improve overall throughput at the mine sites.

Industry observers note that such an acquisition is not merely an equipment upgrade but a demonstration of operational competence. The ability to procure, assemble, and deploy high-performance mining equipment at scale reflects E&P's deep understanding of the logistical and technical demands of modern mining.

E&P's journey into heavy-duty mining equipment investment dates back to 2002, when the company began building its fleet to support contract mining and civil earthworks. Over the years, it has developed core expertise in open-pit mining operations, particularly in hard rock environments, where precision, efficiency, and reliability are critical.

Today, the company stands out for its capacity to execute complex mining contracts, combining technical know-how with operational discipline. Its ability to consistently deliver on large-scale projects has earned it a strong reputation among international mining firms operating in Ghana and beyond.

The latest deployment in Tarkwa is part of a carefully phased expansion strategy aimed at scaling up fleet capacity to meet increasing production demands. By steadily upgrading its haulage and logistics capabilities, E&P is positioning itself to maintain high levels of productivity while meeting the stringent performance benchmarks of its global partners.

Financially, the scale of E&P's commitment to its operations at Tarkwa and Damang is equally significant. The company's sustained investments signal strong belief in the country's regulatory stability, mineral potential, and long-term growth prospects.

The expansion also reflects a broader trend within Ghana's mining industry, which continues to attract substantial local and international investment. Driven by rich mineral deposits and robust global demand for gold, mining companies are increasingly investing in advanced equipment, infrastructure development, workforce training, and technological innovation to enhance productivity and resilience.

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For E&P, the arrival of the final batch of dump trucks represents more than an operational milestone--it is a testament to its evolution into a fully integrated mining services provider capable of competing at the highest level.

The Tarkwa mining enclave, one of Ghana's most strategic mineral production hubs, stands to benefit significantly from this development. Increased fleet capacity is expected to support higher production volumes, improve efficiency, and contribute to the overall growth of the sector.

Founded by Ibrahim Mahama, E&P has grown into one of the largest indigenous mining and construction companies in West Africa, with operations extending beyond Ghana into Liberia.

The company has employed over 4,500 workers and has successfully executed major projects across mining, infrastructure, and industrial development.