Ghana: ADC, Burkina Faso Deepen Ties On Industrial Development

The Africa Development Council (ADC) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Sahel states through robust human resource capacity building, describing it as the backbone for rapid industrial development in the sub-region and across Africa.

The President of the Council, Bright Atsu Sogbey, said the initiative would prioritise the training of skilled professionals, particularly in technical and engineering fields, to drive sustainable industrial growth.

"Investing in people remains the most strategic pathway to unlocking Africa's industrial potential. The Sahel holds significant promise if the right competencies are developed and harnessed effectively," he said.

Dr Sogbey said this when officials of the Africa Development Council met with the Burkina Faso Mission in Accra for a high-level diplomatic engagement aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

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The meeting focused on advancing industrial development, human resource capacity building, and strategic partnerships to support sustainable economic growth in the Sahel region and across Africa.

Dr Sogbey further announced that Burkina Faso had been designated as the central hub for ADC's Industrial Human Resource Development programme, a move aimed at consolidating expertise and fostering innovation.

He explained that the decision was informed by the country's growing commitment to industrial transformation and its strategic position within the Sahel.

The hub, he said, would serve as a focal point for training top-notch industrial engineers and technicians who would be deployed across Africa.

"The initiative would facilitate knowledge transfer, promote collaboration and accelerate industrialisation efforts across participating countries," the ADC President added.

In recognition of Burkina Faso's strides, Dr Sogbey disclosed that the Council would confer its prestigious "Order of Sun Award - Africa Domesticated Industrialisation Category" on the President of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traoré.

He described the honour as a testament to the country's bold leadership and commitment to advancing domesticated industrialisation policies.

The ADC President said the award sought to celebrate African leaders who prioritised homegrown solutions and demonstrated measurable progress in industrial development, adding that Burkina Faso's efforts had set a commendable example for other nations seeking to strengthen local production and economic resilience.

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Dr Sogbey also commended the leadership of Burkina Faso for what he termed as unprecedented economic performance, particularly in the area of domesticated industrial revolution.

He noted that the country's policies aimed at promoting local industries, reducing dependency on imports and strengthening value addition had begun yielding tangible results.

He emphasised that such a model was critical for Africa's long-term development, as it fosters self-reliance and resilience against external shocks.

He urged other African nations to draw lessons from Burkina Faso's experience and adopt strategies that prioritise indigenous industrial growth and innovation.

Responding, the Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Ghana, David Kabré, lauded the Africa Development Council for its aggressive and consistent industrial promotion advocacy across the continent.

He said the Council's initiatives aligned with Burkina Faso's vision of building a strong, self-sustaining industrial base driven by local expertise.

Ambassador Kabré expressed appreciation for the recognition accorded his country and its leadership, noting that the partnership with ADC would further strengthen efforts to develop critical human capital and expand industrial opportunities in the Sahel and beyond, ultimately contributing to Africa's collective economic transformation.