Ghana: 2nd Edition of Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative Launched

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, and Acting Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has officially launched the second edition of the Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative, declaring that Ghana's forests must become central to the country's economic transformation.

Speaking at the Achimota Forest Reserve during the commemoration of the 2026 International Day of Forests, he stated that forests were no longer just ecological treasures--they were powerful engines for national prosperity.

He noted that the theme, "Forests and Economies," reflects the vision of President John Dramani Mahama and challenges Ghana to rethink its relationship with nature. "A standing, thriving tree is not just an ecological asset but a financial one," he noted, pointing to opportunities in carbon credits, sustainable timber, ecotourism, and pharmaceuticals.

The Minister revealed that Ghana planted over 30 million seedlings in 2025, creating more than 41,000 jobs, and is targeting another 30 million seedlings in 2026. "We must do more than plant, we must nurture. A seedling is a promise; a mature tree is a legacy," he said.

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In her welcome address, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, underscored the ecological importance of the Achimota Forest Reserve, describing it as a vital green space that improves air quality, moderates temperature, and enhances the well-being of residents. She also highlighted regional interventions aimed at reversing environmental degradation, including active participation in tree planting exercises across all assemblies. "We will work closely with Parks and Gardens and the Ministry of Transport to plant trees along road medians and ensure their maintenance," she said.

The Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Dr Hugh C. A. Brown, emphasised the economic and ecological value of forests. Reflecting on progress, he noted that under the 2025 Tree for Life Initiative, a total of 23,600 hectares of degraded landscapes were restored, with over 30.8 million seedlings planted nationwide.

Dr Brown also drew attention to the dangers faced by frontline forestry officers, revealing that forest protection is a hazardous endeavour, citing recent attacks on personnel. "The least we can do is ensure that the officers who protect our forests, sometimes at the peril of their lives, are adequately equipped," he stressed, adding that new measures including tactical training, protective gear, and forest protection camps are being rolled out.

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Solidarity messages from the Country Director of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, Priya Gujadhur, and a representative of the Ga Mantse, reaffirmed a shared commitment to environmental protection. Both pledged continued collaboration to preserve Ghana's natural resources and promote sustainable development.

The event brought together stakeholders from across the country, including heads of security services, Members of Parliament, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, sector agencies, school children, and the media.