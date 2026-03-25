Ghana: Use Ramadan Lessons to Strengthen Unity - Veep

The Vice-President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has urged Muslims to use the lessons of Ramadan to promote harmony and strengthen peaceful coexistence in the country.

She said sustaining the peace Ghana has enjoyed over the years depends on unity, mutual respect and understanding among the people.

The Vice-President made the call when she joined the Ahlussunna Wal Jamaa Muslim community to celebrate this year's Eid at the forecourt of the State House in Accra last Friday.

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She described the fasting period as a spiritual journey that encourages self-discipline and restraint from dishonesty, injustice and social vices such as gossip.

According to her, Ramadan is a period when hearts are softened, healthy habits are renewed and individuals strive to become more responsible members of society.

"Let us therefore stand in solidarity as one people, united in our shared hope for peace, justice and progress. This highlights the importance of faith, sacrifice and peaceful coexistence not only within our nation but indeed globally," she said.

Quoting from the Holy Quran, Surah Al-Baqarah (2:183), she said: "Oh, you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may become righteous."

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the verse captured the essence of Ramadan as one of the five pillars of Islam, stressing that fasting plays a vital role in the life of every Muslim who is able to observe it.

She added that Ramadan goes beyond abstaining from food and drink, describing it as a sacred period for developing consciousness of Allah, strengthening self-discipline and refining moral character.

"As we celebrate this joyful Eid, let us remember the urgent challenges facing our world and renew our commitment to pray for peace, stability and prosperity, as well as seek divine guidance to inspire us to uphold righteousness, compassion and unity," she added.

The former Minister of Finance, Mohammed Amin Adam, who spoke on behalf of the New Patriotic Party Flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, commended Muslims for successfully observing the fast.

He urged Ghanaians to unite and support the President in addressing the country's challenges, noting that ongoing global conflicts had contributed to the rising cost of living.

Dr Amin Adam presented GH¢10,000 on behalf of Dr Bawumia and appealed for prayers and divine guidance as the flagbearer seeks a second bid for the presidency.

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The First Deputy National Imam of the Ahlussunna Wal Jamaa sect, Sheikh Mohammed Kamil Mohammed, commended President John Dramani Mahama and the Vice-President for granting Muslims two days of public holidays in fulfilment of a promise to the Muslim community.

He, however, appealed to the government to urgently recruit Arabic teachers for Islamic schools across the country, warning that many of the institutions risk collapse due to lack of staff.

Sheikh Mohammed also urged Muslims to continue to live in peace, coexist with people of other faiths and pray for peace in the Middle East.