Ghana: World Bank Pledge Must Translate to Jobs, Skills, Growth

opinion

The announcement by the Managing Director and Chief Knowledge Officer of the World Bank Group, Mr Paschal Donohoe, that more than USD three billion is being committed to Ghana's economy is, without doubt, significant.

At a time when the country is grappling with unemployment, particularly among the youth, such a pledge offers not just relief, but hope. Yet, as has often been the case, the real story is not in the size of the commitment, but in what Ghana does with it.

Mr Donohoe's message was clear. The focus is on jobs, skills and economic growth. "Our overall mission is the creation of jobs within Ghana, ensuring young people have opportunities for economic development," he said.

That emphasis could not be timelier. Every year, thousands of young Ghanaians enter the job market with limited opportunities, while frustration and disillusionment continue to grow.

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The World Bank's proposed investment in education, transport infrastructure and energy development is well placed. These are sectors that have long demanded sustained attention. If properly managed, they can unlock productivity, reduce the cost of doing business and create meaningful employment.

But Ghana has been here before. Large-scale funding, ambitious programmes and well-crafted policy intentions have not always translated into tangible outcomes for the ordinary citizen. Too often, projects stall, funds are misapplied, or impact is diluted by weak coordination and poor oversight.

That is why The Ghanaian Times is of the view that the calls from Parliament's leadership must not be taken lightly. The Majority Leader, Mr Mahama Ayariga, was right to stress the need for enhanced accountability and stronger financial oversight. Without discipline in implementation, even the most generous support can yield little.

Equally important is the position taken by the Minority Leader, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who urged a decisive shift towards vocational and technical training. His argument goes to the heart of Ghana's employment challenge. The country cannot continue to produce graduates for jobs that do not exist, while critical technical sectors remain underserved.

If the World Bank's intervention is to succeed, it must align with a deliberate national strategy that prioritises skills development, particularly in agriculture, industry and technology. Mr Donohoe's indication that agriculture will receive renewed attention with a focus on irrigation, transport and agribusiness skills is a step in the right direction.

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Agriculture remains one of the most viable pathways to large-scale job creation, yet it has consistently underperformed due to neglect and structural inefficiencies.

His observation about the "energy" and "entrepreneurial spirit" of Ghanaian youth is also worth noting. The potential is not in doubt. What has been missing is a system that supports that potential with access to finance, training and markets.

This is where government must rise to the occasion. The USD three billion commitment must not become another statistic in development reports. It must translate into roads that are completed, schools that deliver quality education, energy systems that power industry, and most importantly, jobs that put money in the pockets of Ghanaians.