Ghana: Otto Addo Names Squad for Black Stars Double-Header With Austria, Germany

24 March 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Black Stars' highly anticipated training camp in Vienna has officially commenced, with 14 players reporting for duty on an exciting opening day.

Among the early arrivals, setting the tone for preparations, is Jordan Ayew, joined by a host of new and promising talents. The list includes Benjamin Asare, Patric Pfeiffer, Ibrahim Sulemana, Prince Kwabena Adu, Jonas Adjetey, Daniel Agyei, Derrick Kohn, Marvin Senaya, Gideon Mensah, Elisha Owusu, Kwasi Sibo, Jerome Opoku, and Joseph Tetteh Anang.

More players were expected to join the camp on Monday, as the team gears up for their first collective training session. This initial gathering in the Austrian capital marks the beginning of an intense and focused period of preparation for the squad.

Squad List:

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Goalkeepers:

  • Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen)
  • Benjamin Asare (Accra Hearts of Oak)
  • Joseph Anang (St. Patrick's Athletic)

Defenders:

  • Patrick Pfeiffer (SV Darmstadt)
  • Derrick Luckassen (Pafos FC)
  • Derrick Kohn (Union Berlin)
  • Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir)
  • Caleb Yirenkyi (FC Nordsjaelland)
  • Kojo Oppoong Pepprah (OGC Nice)
  • Jonas Adjetey (VFL Wolfsburg)
  • Marvin Senaya (Auxerre)
  • Alexander Djiku (Spartak Moscow)
  • Gideon Mensah (Auxerre)

Midfielders:

  • Thomas Partey (Villareal)
  • Elisha Owusu (Auxerre)
  • Ibrahim Sulemana (Cagliari)
  • Kwasi Sibo (Real Oviedo)

Forwards/Wingers:

  • Brandon Thomas Asante (Coventry City)
  • Jordan Ayew (Leicester City)
  • Prince Adu (Viktoria Plzen)
  • Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al Qadsiah)
  • Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City)
  • Inaki Williams (Atletic Bilbao)
  • Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City)
  • Kamal Deen Sulemana (Atalanta)
  • Daniel Agyei (Kocalispor)

Ghana will play Austria in Vienna on March 27 before travelling to Stuttgart to face Germany on March 30, 2026. -Ghanafa.org

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