Ghana: Cricket - 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 'Bowls Off' Today

Beginning today through to March 29, the eyes of the cricket world will be on Ghana as the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B tournament takes centre stage at the Achimota Cricket Oval.

Host Ghana has been joined by Malawi, St Helena, Eswatini, Seychelles, and Tanzania for the six-nation round-robin tournament, which forms part of the qualification pathway for the 11th edition of the Men's T20 World Cup to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand from October 21 to November 19, 2028.

The top two sides from the five-day tournament will advance to the regional final, where they will be joined by Namibia, who were given a bye after participating in the previous T20 World Cup, and four other teams from sub-regional qualifiers A and C.

Acting Regional Development Manager for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Africa, Justine Ligyalingi, as well as Events and Operations Manager for ICC Africa, Martin Odenko, both from Uganda, have arrived in the country for the tournament.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the tournament, Nii Okai Evans-Anfom, told us at a press briefing yesterday that Ghana was ready for the start of the tournament, as all the necessary logistics are in place to host one of the best competitions in recent years.

Malawi opens the tournament today with Tanzania; Eswatini faces Saint Helena, with Ghana taking on Seychelles in the last game for day one.

Tomorrow, Saint Helena plays Seychelles, and Eswatini takes on Tanzania, with Ghana coming up against Malawi.

The tournament takes a break on Thursday and continues on Friday with Ghana opening the day against Saint Helena, and Eswatini playing Malawi, while Seychelles and Tanzania slug it out.

On Saturday, Saint Helena faces Tanzania, Malawi plays Seychelles, and Ghana squares off with Eswatini, while Seychelles plays Eswatini on Sunday, with Ghana facing Tanzania and Malawi and Saint Helena signing off on the tournament.