Ghana: Ashanti Police Busts Robbery Syndicate, Arrest 12

The Ashanti North Regional Police Command has dismantled a suspected highway robbery syndicate, arresting 12 men believed to be behind a series of violent attacks across the Ashanti Region and beyond.

The arrests were carried out on March 12 and 14, 2026, following two months of intelligence-led investigations and surveillance.

Briefing the media at the Regional Police Headquarters in Asante Mampong, the Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Felix Apedo, said the operation covered Offinso, Nkenkaasu, Akomadan, Techiman, Chiraa, Sunyani and surrounding communities, with support from the Police Intelligence Directorate in Accra.

Those arrested include Seidu Fuseini, alias Baali, an ex-convict released in 2022; Dramani Rasak, 22, who is on bail for a murder case; Moro Yakubu, also known as Dogo; and Ibrahim Issiaka, 28, an escapee from the Jaima Police Station.

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Others are Zakaria Fuseini, Amadu Umaru, Iddrisu Abubakar and Issah Alhassan.

Police retrieved three locally manufactured shotguns, a pistol, nine live cartridges, cutlasses, knives, 41 mobile phones, hooded outfits and a fertiliser sack used to conceal weapons. Some of the mobile phones have already been identified by victims.

The suspects have been linked to several robberies, including a February 23 attack on the Nsuta-Hwidiem road, where victims were robbed of GH¢57,000.

They also attacked a VIP bus on February 2, injuring two passengers.

Police say two accomplices remain at large and have urged the public to assist with credible information.