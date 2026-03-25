Ghana: Northern Region Police Investigates Ibrahim Mahama Assault Case

The Northern Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the alleged assault on visual artist, Ibrahim Mahama, by some police officers.

Mr Mahama was reportedly assaulted at a traffic point near the Mariam Hotel junction in Tamale on Friday while returning home after Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Police Service and signed by the elated Articles

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It further assured the public that updates on the ongoing investigation would be communicated in due course.

The statement also emphasised that reports linking the Special Operations Team (Black Maria) to the incident are inaccurate, noting that the team had already been withdrawn from the region by the IGP.

Additionally, the Police Service assured the public that all verified facts concerning the alleged assault would be properly communicated.

Earlier, the Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf John Mburidiba, stated that he was in discussions with the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter.

Mr Mahama has since received treatment and been discharged from Habana Hospital in Tamale.

Meanwhile, at a press conference held yesterday, Mr Mahama announced that his plans for international travels has been cancelled.

These included trips to the United Kingdom to deliver lectures at institutions in Cambridge and Oxford, as well as the Royal College in London.

He had also planned to travel to Helsinki in Finland for work, and subsequently to Amsterdam and South Africa.

He explained that the assault has left him struggling with speech difficulties and sleeplessness, forcing him to suspend work and cancel several international engagements, effectively putting his life on hold.

Mr Mahama, who is also the owner of Red Clay Studios in Tamale, added that he continues to suffer from severe body pain, particularly in his ribs, as a result of the attack.

He called for justice, warning that failure to address such incidents could lead to serious consequences in the future.

The artist stated that he intends to take legal action, emphasising that the matter goes beyond his personal experience.

He stressed that if such an incident could happen to him, a well-known figure, then more vulnerable individuals are at even greater risk.

Mr Mahama further questioned what would happen if victims of such assaults died from internal injuries, asking who would speak for them.

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He concluded by urging all citizens to uphold justice, stating that his commitment to fairness and justice is what inspired him to establish Red Clay Studios in Tamale, with the aim of promoting cultural justice.