Ghana: Fatal Dawn Crash At Hemang Leaves 3 Dead

Three persons have died in a fatal road crash involving three vehicles at Hemang in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region on Friday.

The accident occurred at about 5:20 a.m. near the River Aboabo stretch.

The vehicles involved were a Man Diesel tipper truck, a DVLA-registered Nissan Juke, and a Toyota Vitz.

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Eyewitnesses said the tipper truck, loaded with sand and travelling from Santasi Apire, suffered a tyre burst after losing two front tyres near a fuel station at Hemang.

The driver lost control, veered into the opposite lane, and collided head-on with an oncoming Nissan Juke before overturning.

The Nissan Juke, travelling from Ampatia towards Santasi, was dragged about 20 metres on impact.

Both the driver and a passenger died instantly, leaving the vehicle badly mangled.

Shortly after, a Toyota Vitz descending a nearby hill at high speed crashed into the overturned truck.

Its driver sustained severe leg fractures, while a female passenger later died at HopeXchange Medical Centre, bringing the death toll to three.

The tipper truck driver fled the scene and remains at large.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service took over two hours to rescue victims due to limited equipment. Police later secured the scene.

Residents criticised the lack of emergency resources and called for stricter enforcement against reckless driving, noting this is the second fatal crash in the area within two weeks.

The deceased have been deposited at a morgue, while one victim remains in critical condition.