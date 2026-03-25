West Africa: Ghana Anti-Doping Act, 2024 (Act 1116) - the Legal Foundation for Clean Sports

Sport has long been celebrated as a symbol of fairness, discipline and human excellence. Doping remains one of the greatest threats to fairness and integrity in sport. The fight against doping in sport is not merely a national concern; it is a global priority. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was established in 1999 to coordinate international efforts to combat doping and to implement the World Anti-Doping Code (Code), which provides a harmonised framework for anti-doping rules worldwide.

Countries that wish to participate credibly in international sporting competitions must align their national systems with these standards. Complementing WADA's work is the UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sport, adopted in 2005, which obligates governments to implement policies and legislation supporting anti-doping efforts.

Recognising these global standards, Ghana, as a signatory to this convention, has a responsibility to ensure that its legal and regulatory frameworks reflect international commitments to clean sport. Hence, the Ghana Anti-Doping Act, 2024 (Act 1116) was enacted to establish the Ghana Anti-Doping Agency (GADA), which is a national legal framework against doping. This legislation strengthens Ghana's commitment to clean sport by aligning the country with international anti-doping policies while promoting education, compliance, and ethical participation in sports at all levels. Therefore, this represents a critical milestone in fulfilling these obligations.

The document called - "WADA Code (Code)"

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The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is an international independent organisation created to promote, coordinate and monitor the fight against doping in sports in all forms. World Anti-Doping Code, usually termed as "The Code," is a document that works to ensure that anti-doping policies, rules and regulations are the same across all sports and all countries.

It establishes the global standards for doping control, including testing procedures, prohibited substances and methods, sanctions for violations, athlete rights and the responsibilities of sporting organisations and governments. The Code ensures that athletes compete under uniform anti-doping rules worldwide, thereby protecting fair play, athlete health and the integrity of sport.

The WADA Code (Code) is reviewed and updated periodically, typically every five to six years, through an extensive global consultation process involving governments, sporting federations, athletes, scientists and anti-doping organisations. Major revisions occurred in 2003, 2009, 2015 and 2021, with the next revision cycle currently underway to address emerging scientific, legal and technological developments in anti-doping efforts. WADA is NOT a testing agency.

Definition of doping

Many people assume that doping simply means the use of performance-enhancing substances in sports; however, the World Anti-Doping Code (Code) defines doping as the occurrence of one or more Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) that compromise the integrity of sport.

These violations include the presence or use of prohibited substances or methods in an athlete's body, evading or refusing doping control tests, failing to provide accurate whereabouts information, and tampering with the doping control process. It also covers possession, trafficking or administration of banned substances, as well as complicity by coaches or support personnel.

Additionally, prohibited association with sanctioned individuals and retaliation against whistleblowers constitute violations. Collectively, these actions undermine fair competition, athlete health and the ethical foundations of clean sport.

The World Anti-Doping Agency issues the Prohibited List annually through an extensive consultation process, starting in January and concluding with publication by October 1, taking effect on January 1 the following year.

Global anti-doping legal frameworks and independent agencies

To implement the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code, many countries have established independent National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs) or agencies backed by formal legal frameworks.

Globally, nations such as Australia (Sport Integrity Australia), France (AFLD), Azerbaijan and European states like Belgium, Austria, Poland and Portugal operate NADOs with legislative authority to test, investigate and sanction doping violations in line with WADA standards.

In Africa, several countries have NADOs, including Egypt, Sudan, Senegal, Cape Verde, Ethiopia, Cameroon and Kenya, operating either through legislation or under Olympic committees or sports ministries. Regional coordination exists via Regional Anti-Doping Organisations (RADOs). Ghana is a member of the Africa Zone VI Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO), alongside Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Mozambique, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The five main African RADOs network forms part of the 12 RADOs worldwide supported by the World Anti-Doping Agency. While there are about 54 African countries, only 25 had fully independent NADOs as of 2022, making the RADO structure crucial for the remaining nations.

However, challenges remain as countries such as Côte d'Ivoire, Uganda and Kenya have been found non-compliant with the WADA Code due to weaknesses in legislation, enforcement and operational capacity.

Ghana Anti-Doping Act, 2024 (Act 1116)

The Ghana Anti-Doping Act, 2024 (Act 1116) establishes the legal foundation for enforcing anti-doping rules across Ghana's sports ecosystem and provides statutory backing for the Ghana Anti-Doping Agency (GADA).

Under Section 1, the Act emphasises the need to ensure that employees, athletes, athlete support personnel, national sports federations, organisations affiliated to national sports federations, sports clubs, fitness centres, gymnasiums, sports administrators and any other relevant persons comply with internationally recognised standards, particularly those of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The primary objectives under Section 3 of the Act are to prevent doping of athletes and supporting personnel in sports, promote clean sports, and educate and sensitise athletes, sports officials and the public.

The Act represents a decisive commitment to safeguarding the integrity of sport in Ghana by aligning national policy with international standards, giving effect to the Convention, "the Code" and international standards to promote and safeguard the physical health and mental integrity of athletes.

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It cultivates accountability and encourages adherence to rules, as violations can lead to bans of up to four years or lifetime suspensions. The Act enforces doping control processes, including in-competition and out-of-competition testing, secure sample handling, chain-of-custody documentation and the principle of strict liability, which holds athletes fully responsible for any prohibited substances in their system. This ensures transparency, fairness and protection of athlete rights.

The governing body of the agency under Section 5 of Act 1116 mandates the President to appoint the chairperson and members of the board in accordance with Article 70 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

On January 13, 2026, Ghana's Minister for Sports and Recreation inaugurated a 13-member governing board for the Ghana Anti-Doping Agency (GADA) to strengthen clean sport, combat doping and enforce international standards.

The Act positions Ghana within the global sports community, enhances international competitiveness and promotes clean sport as a vehicle for ethical role modelling and national development.

Conclusion

The Ghana Anti-Doping Act, 2024 (Act 1116) represents a decisive commitment to safeguarding the integrity of sport in Ghana by aligning national policy with international standards. Yet legislation alone is not enough. Sustained education, rigorous enforcement and active cooperation among stakeholders are essential.

Ghana affirms a powerful principle: clean sports begin with the law, but they are sustained by integrity.