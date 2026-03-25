Burkina Faso: Burkina Unit of BOA Profit Falls On Rising Risk Costs

Bank of Africa Burkina Faso (BRVM: BOABF) posted a 14% drop in annual net profit for the year ended December 31, 2025, as the bank nearly doubled the money it set aside to cover bad loans -- a signal that borrowers in one of West Africa's most troubled economies are struggling to repay.

The surge in credit provisions was the single biggest drag on earnings. Revenue held broadly flat, and the bank trimmed its operating costs, but neither was enough to offset the hit from loans going sour. The result: profit fell to XOF 19.3 billion ($33.9 million) from XOF 22.4 billion ($39.3 million) a year earlier.

The balance sheet still grew. Total assets crossed XOF 1.1 trillion ($1.9 billion), and deposits from customers rose. But the bank pulled back on new lending -- customer loans shrank by roughly a fifth -- suggesting management chose caution over growth in a market where the risk of non-repayment is rising.

The bank's capital base remained intact. Subscribed capital was unchanged, and reserves grew, meaning the institution absorbed the earnings decline without any structural damage to its financial footing.

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Tax on profits fell in step with lower earnings, and the pre-tax result was down by about a sixth compared to the prior year.

Key Takeaways

The retreat from lending and the spike in provisions tell a story that goes beyond the bank's own books. Burkina Faso has been under military rule since a 2022 coup, and the government of Captain Ibrahim Traoré has since failed to contain a jihadist insurgency that now controls or disrupts more than 30% of national territory. Businesses in affected areas cannot operate normally, collateral loses value, and loan repayment becomes uncertain -- all of which feeds directly into a bank's cost of risk. The country also left ECOWAS in January 2025, cutting itself off from a trade and economic bloc that provides a degree of monetary stability, and is now part of the Confederation of Sahel States alongside Mali and Niger, a grouping with limited resources and no proven financial safety net. The IMF has flagged high borrowing costs and shrinking access to concessional financing as risks. In that context, BOA Burkina Faso's decision to lend less and provision more is less a sign of weakness than a measured response to an operating environment that has grown harder to read.