Gambia: Missing Jammeh Assets Report Tabled Before Assembly

The National Assembly was told that a key portion of a major report on the sale and disposal of assets linked to former President Yahya A.J.J Jammeh was inadvertently left out, as the Special Select Committee moved to correct the record and press for full consideration of its findings and recommendations.

Presenting before the House, chairperson of the Special Select Committee, Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay, said that on 10 May 2026 the Committee had been delegated the responsibility to consider recommendations arising from its report and to bring forward appropriate resolutions for the Assembly's consideration. In carrying out this mandate, the Committee reviewed an opinion from the Clerk regarding the formulation of resolutions and confirmed its agreement with that position.

According to him, the Committee later discovered that a portion of the report had been omitted.

The missing section, he explained, relates to findings and recommendations on Companies and Equity Holdings, as well as a category classified as Other Assets.

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He stressed that the omission was purely administrative and does not affect the substance of the report, aside from the absence of that section. "The Committee has now submitted the omitted portion to be considered alongside the main report to ensure completeness."

Hon. Ceesay also informed members that the recommendations on Companies and Equity had been circulated, and proceeded to outline them. He said all companies recommended for liquidation by the Commission and accepted by the government must be liquidated efficiently, noting that most of their assets have already been sold.

He added that the government should engage the Gambia Port Authority to assess a cargo container scanner to determine its usefulness at the Banjul Port. "If need be, it should be transferred for use if not, it must be sold by the Minister of Finance."

He further stated that if the gold dust refinery has not been sold, it should be handed over to the Minister of Finance to facilitate its sale.

Other recommendations include enforcing provisions of the Companies Act 2013 on non-compliant companies and taking active steps to recover losses in court linked to the former President and his associates.

The Committee also presented a list of other items that had been omitted, including watches, coins, hard drives, DVDs, keys, jewellery and other small assets recovered and stored at the Ministry of Justice.

The motion for the report, including the omitted sections and recommendations, was later considered by the Assembly after questions and clarifications from members.

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