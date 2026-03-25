Gambia: Goma Urges Withdrawal of Accreditation Policy and Online Content Regulation

The Online Media Association of The Gambia (GOMA) has taken note of the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services (MoIMBS) consultations on the National Press Accreditation Policy for The Gambia and the Broadcasting and Online Content Regulations, 2025.

After reviewing the two documents, GOMA respectfully calls on the government to abort these draft instruments, which will introduce state-controlled media, at the expense of revitalising self-regulation. The Gambian media ecosystem is presently anchored in self-regulation, with the Media Council of The Gambia (MCG) providing oversight on ethics and accountability and the Gambia Press Union (GPU) serving as the principal body for journalist accreditation.

These mechanisms are not incidental; they are the result of hard-earned reforms and reflect internationally recognised best practices. The proposed policy and regulations would effectively dismantle this framework and transfer its core functions to state-controlled structures, raising legitimate concerns about independence and balance.

While licensing requirements for radio, television, and print operators already exist, their application has not been without concern. Expanding state authority into the online space, widely recognised globally as a domain of enhanced freedom, raises profound risks of overreach and abuse.

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It is precisely to safeguard this space that GOMA was established in February 2026 under the guiding principles of ethics, freedom, and responsibility. GOMA remains committed to upholding the ethics of online journalism and safeguarding the freedom of the online media space while encouraging all online media practitioners to work responsibly.

It's important to note that the State House and other high-profile events still conduct their own accreditation, which has never been opposed. GOMA implores all stakeholders and the public to be fair and non-partisan when inviting the media and accrediting them for events.

Notably, the draft framework presents internal inconsistencies, particularly regarding the role of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA). While the policy suggests a multi-stakeholder accreditation body, the regulations confer decisive authority on PURA under ministerial oversight. GOMA calls on MoIMBS to clarify which body will be responsible for accreditation because a regulation gazetted in law supersedes a policy document.

For now, the regulation includes numerous concerning recommendations, which are not limited to the following:

The regulation recommends that journalists, media operators and social media users with significant public reach (SPURs) register to PURA under section IV and

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Empowers PURA to suspend and cancel registrations.

This section also prohibits unlicensed online broadcasting and empowers PURA to recommend non-renewal to the MoIMBS minister.

On monitoring and moderating, it's important to note that currently the Gambian government and the media have established the MCG for this purpose. A valid conversation on how all stakeholders can empower the MCG to operate at the desired level should be considered; however, a conversation on replacing the MCG wholesale is a non-starter at this stage. The dangers of replacing the MCG are significant because it currently represents a middle ground where government and all stakeholders can convene and come to an objective conclusion on specific complaints. This cannot be abandoned in favour of state-controlled media by PURA.

The regulations recommend for PURA to establish a Complaints Committee which currently excludes the above-mentioned stakeholders.

In this regard, GOMA wishes to clearly state that it supports the position paper issued by the GPU and is opposed to any decision to usurp the mandate of the union and the MCG. GOMA is of the belief that accreditation and monitoring and moderating should not be vested in one state authority such as PURA.

This policy and regulation will not only affect journalists but also everyone working in the online space. GOMA urges the government to revert and abort the policy and regulation.