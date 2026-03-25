Gambia: Father, 4 Children Drown in Heroic Rescue Attempt in Bakau

Bakau is gripped by grief following a devastating tragedy at Cape Point Beach, where respected Islamic scholar and educator, Kebba Wada and four of his children drowned during what was meant to be a peaceful family picnic.

The heartbreaking incident occurred on Sunday when Kebba Wada took his family to the beach. According to accounts from witnesses and family members, several of the children got into difficulty while swimming. In a desperate attempt to save them, Kebba rushed into the water. While two of his sons were successfully rescued, Kebba and four of his children Khadijah, Muhammed, Mariam, and Sumaiyah tragically lost their lives.

The tragedy unfolded before his wives and other family members, leaving the entire community in shock and disbelief.

Kebba Wada, proprietor of Al-Furqan Institute, was widely known as a devoted servant of Islam, a compassionate father, and a pillar of the Bakau community. His sudden passing has left a profound void among students, parents, and residents who described him as humble, generous, and deeply committed to the service of humanity.

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"He lived for others," one community member said. "Every Ramadan, he ensured that the needy were supported. He gave quietly, only for the sake of Allah."

After spending years in the United Kingdom, Kebba returned to The Gambia in 2014 with a vision to give back to his community. In 2015, he established the Al-Furqan Islamic International School, an institution dedicated to combining quality education with strong Islamic values. Through this initiative, he nurtured countless young minds and inspired a generation grounded in faith and knowledge.

On Monday, Kebba Wada and his four children were laid to rest in an emotional burial attended by hundreds of mourners, including religious leaders, community members, and grieving families. Tears flowed freely as prayers were offered for the departed souls.

The incident has also sparked renewed concerns about safety at popular beaches, particularly the lack of lifeguards and emergency response systems. Many are now calling on authorities to take urgent action to prevent further loss of life.

"This tragedy should be a wake-up call," a resident said.

"We cannot continue to lose lives in this manner," said a sympathiser.

As Bakau mourns, attention remains focused on the unimaginable pain endured by Kebba's widows and surviving children. The loss of a husband and four children in a single moment is a burden too heavy for words.

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The legacy of Kebba Wada, however, lives on in his service to faith, his commitment to education, and the countless lives he touched.

What began as a simple family outing has become one of the most heartbreaking incidents in recent memory, a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the urgent need for safeguards.