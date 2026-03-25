Gambia: Bilal of Banjul Congratulates Barrow for Banjul's Transformation

Alh. Bai Sainey Secka, the Bilal of Banjul, on behalf of the Banjul Muslim Elders has congratulated the president of the Gambia, H.E. Mr. Adama Barrow and his government for transforming Banjul.

The Bilal of Banjul was speaking during the Muslim Elders annual meeting with President Barrow at State House on Friday.

The event was attended by the Imam Ratib of Banjul, Cherno Mass Kah, the President of the Supreme Islamic Council, Essa Darboe, and other venerable leaders.

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He said the Banjul Rehabilitation Project as a major initiative, was launched to overhaul the capital's deteriorating infrastructure, focusing on 37km of roads, advanced sewage systems, and drainage to combat chronic flooding.

Mr. Secka acknowledged President Adama Barrow's development trajectory within Banjul and across the country serves as a game changer for the people of the Gambia.

"Since President Barrow took the initiative to rehabilitate Banjul, everything in the capital city has changed, because there is no more complaint about the mosquitoes from the residents," he added.

He commended the government of the Gambia through the Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure (MOWTI) for buying new ferry to ease the transportation between Banjul and Barra crossing points, which he said was a nightmare for passengers and the management of Gambia Port Authority (GPA) and Gambia Ferry Services (GFS).

Bilal of Banjul advised the current management of the GFS to take good care of the ferries in order to avoid unnecessary damages especially the new ferry as government had spent a lot of money to purchase it.

He thanked the Minister for Lands, Local government and Religious Affairs, Hamat N.K. Bah, for his support to 'Daras' and Imams. He also hailed all the government ministries and their departments for being supportive to the Committee of Banjul Muslim Elders (CME)

He offered special thanks to Africell and The Point newspaper under the leadership of Mr. Pap Saine for always being supportive to the Banjul elders.

Mr. Secka emphasised that Africell is the company supporting the Qur'anic competition initiative by providing the transport and other logistics while The Point newspaper provides news coverage for the activities of Banjul Muslim Elders.