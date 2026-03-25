Gambia: Seven Seas Voyager Arrives With Hundreds of Tourists

Cruise ship Seven Seas Voyager on Saturday docked at the Banjul seaport with 597 passengers, marking another milestone in the growing cruise tourism sector in the ongoing 2025/2026 winter tourism season.

Officials from the Gambia Tourism Board (GTBoard) and West African Tours welcomed the visitors at the port with traditional entertainment featuring Balafong and Kora performances, showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage.

Speaking at the reception, Ebrima Sanyang of the Gambia Tourism Board disclosed that Seven Seas Voyage arrived from the Bahamas and forms part of the increasing number of cruise vessels calling at the destination.

He noted that the country is expecting 15 cruise ships to berth at the Banjul seaport in 2026, with seven already having visited since the beginning of the season.

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According to him, an estimated 5,587 tourists from other destinations are expected to arrive in The Gambia through cruise ships by the end of the year, while the majority of visitors on recent cruise ships are coming from the United States and Canada.

Sanyang explained that the Gambia Tourism Board is currently collecting data on visitors' experiences and spending patterns to better assess tourism's contribution to the national economy.

He further urged stakeholders and local communities to maintain the country's reputation as the Smiling Coast of Africa by being friendly to visitors and discouraging hustling.

Angela Andrew, Director of West African Tours, the ground handler for the cruise ship, noted that the company has been operating in The Gambia since 1987 and continues to play a key role in receiving cruise tourists.

She explained that the visitors would be taken on excursions to several attractions, including Makasutu Forests, Katchikally Crocodile Sacred Pool, Tanjeh Village Museum, and local craft markets in Bakau and Banjul.

Some tourists were also expected to visit historical sites such as Kunta Kinteh Island and Juffureh, while others would enjoy river trips, beach visits, and cultural tours across the country.

Angela described cruise tourism as a growing market that benefits many sectors of the economy, including transport operators, markets, restaurants, and hotels.

She thus called for further dredging and expansion of the Banjul seaport to enable larger cruise ships to dock in the country.

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Tourism remains one of The Gambia's key economic sectors, and authorities are hopeful that the rising number of cruise ship arrivals will further boost visitor numbers and economic activity across the country.