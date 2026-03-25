West Africa: The Gambia Launches National Organic Fertilizer Product Standard

press release

A signature ceremony for the Development of a National Organic Fertilizer Product Standard took place on Monday, 16th March at the Central Projects Coordinating Unit Conference Center of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security.

The ceremony brought together the Ambassador of the European Union Imma Roca i Cortés and the partners: representatives from The Gambia Standards Bureau (TGSB), Mbolo Association, Cooperazione Internazionale Sud Sud (CISS) and WasteAid.

A National Organic Fertilizer Product Standard specifies a set of quality and performance criteria that defines an organic fertilizer. These criteria ensure that it is safe for the environment, sustainable, and suitable for use in organic agriculture. The standard establishes clear requirements for the quality, safety, labelling and performance of organic fertilizer thereby strengthening the confidence of the farmers and producers and ensure their access to reliable and safe organic inputs.

This initiative is being implemented by "Civil Society Green Advocacy for Organic Fertilisers" initiative, which manages five grants provided by the European Union to support projects improving soil health, sustainable agricultural practices and advancing the circular economy.

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At the ceremony, ambassador Imma Roca i Cortés stated: "Today's agreement represents an important milestone. For the first time in The Gambia, a national standard for organic fertilizers is being developed. Standards help ensure that farmers receive products that are safe, reliable, and effective, hence encourage sustainable agricultural practices which increases the quality for the consumers." She added: "At the same time, organic fertilizers offer an opportunity to transform waste into valuable resources, reduce dependence on imported inputs, and support climate-resilient agriculture."

The initiative is aligned with The Gambia's National Fertilizer Policy (2024-2033), which promotes the integrated use of organic, bio-based and inorganic fertilizers and supports the transition towards more sustainable agricultural systems.

The standardization process will be led by The Gambia Standards Bureau, the national institution mandated to develop standards for products, services and systems, and will involve close collaboration with government institutions, research bodies, civil society organizations and other stakeholders.

Through this collaborative effort, the partners aim to support the development of a robust national standard for organic fertilizer products, aligned with international standards and regional frameworks, while contributing to improved soil health, environmental sustainability and agricultural productivity in The Gambia.