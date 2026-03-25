Gambia: Brotherhood Technical Service to Install Floodlights At Sk East Mini Stadium

Brotherhood Technical Service is to install floodlights at the Serrekunda East Mini Staduim after signing a contract with Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO).

The floodlights installation signing ceremony was held at the BO Semega Janneh Hall at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.

The signing ceremony brought together football stakeholders, team presidents and members of Serrekunda East Sports Development Oraganisation ( SESDO ).

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Speaking at the signing ceremony, the president of Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO), Modou Yusupha Cham, disclosed that the project was agreed in August 2025.

Cham stated that the project would be done in phases, adding that phase one is completed.

"The first one is the procurement, which was done by HET. Phase two is the installation of floodlights which would be done by brotherhood electrical services," Cham assured.

Cham lamented that the objective of the project is to increase lights to 200 slots to play night matches.

Cham thanked HET for their brilliant work in installing the floodlights at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.

"We have an agreement with HET company worth D750,000 for the procurement of 48 Mini Staduim lights."

He revealed that the installation of foodlights would cost D1,275,000, adding that the entire project is now costing SESDO 2,125,000. He described it as the biggest project SESDO has ever done.

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