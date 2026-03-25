West Africa: Gambian Youth - The Driving Force Behind Mental Health Prevention

Gambian youth are actively involved in mental health prevention through advocacy campaigns, school-based training on psychological first aid, and community sensitization to reduce stigma.

Youth are central to strengthening mental health through advocacy, education, and community engagement, addressing high rates of stigma and depression.

Organizations like Mobee The Gambia promote mental well-being, while youth-led initiatives address substance abuse, and initiatives like the Bwiam Youth Center provide vital community support, reducing stigma and promoting resilience.

These efforts, supported by the Ministry of Health and partners, focus on mental well-being, substance abuse prevention, and encouraging early help-seeking behaviour among peers.

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The Ministry of Health conducts workshops for students and teachers on mental health awareness, focusing on creating supportive, inclusive environments.

Youth are encouraged to combat the high levels of stigma surrounding mental illness, which often prevent people from seeking care.

Youth groups are involved in campaigning against drug abuse and alcoholism, identified as key causes of mental health issues among young Gambians. Platforms and associations work on community sensitization via TV/radio to raise awareness and promote mental wellbeing, as stated in the Health Ministry's Facebook page.

Programmes are increasingly fostering peer-led initiatives to promote resilience and self-care strategies, according to the Facebook post.

While the youth are making progress, significant challenges remain, including limited infrastructure and a shortage of mental health professionals in The Gambia, notes The Borgen Project. The focus for youth engagement is to increase awareness and bridge these service gaps through community-level action.

Gambian youth are increasingly becoming the driving force behind mental health prevention, shifting from being mere recipients of care to active advocates and educators.

With a rapidly growing young population, the focus has shifted towards early intervention and community-based support to address issues like substance abuse, trauma, and social stigma before they escalate.

Young Gambians are leading awareness campaigns such as "The Youths Are Happy" and the Peace360 Initiative to break the silence and promote open dialogue about mental wellbeing.

Organisations such as Mobee Gambia conduct educational events for cohorts of young people, specifically targeting the impact of drugs and alcohol on mental health.

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Through National Youth Council (NYC), young people are partnering with the government to support the Mental Health Investment Case 2025, ensuring youth perspectives are central to national development plans.

Youth are participating in the National School Mental Health Programme.

They have continued to receive training in psychological first aid and stigma reduction to create supportive classroom environments; alter environmental conditions such as reducing poverty or substance access to prevent disorders from starting, and implement early detection mechanisms to catch psychological problems in their initial stages.

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