Gambia: Lawmaker Urges President Barrow to Act On Casamance Conflict As Shells Land in Gambia

Almameh Gibba, the National Assembly member for Foni Kansala in the West Coast Region has called for urgent government intervention to halt escalating cross-border violence from Senegal's Casamance region, warning that civilians in border communities are being displaced and exposed to gunfire.

Gibba described the situation as a "sustained conflict" and urged an immediate cessation of hostilities. Speaking in parliament on 23 March during a statement on cross-border conflict, internal displacement and sovereignty, Gibba said recent clashes between the Senegalese Armed Forces and the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance had "escalated dangerously", with consequences now being felt in the Gambian territory.

"I rise today with a heavy heart to bring before this Honourable Assembly a matter of grave national concern, one that directly affects the peace, safety, and dignity of Gambian citizens living along our southern borders," he said.

According to Gibba, what began on 12 March as an armed clash has intensified into a prolonged conflict along the Casamance-Gambia border, with severe humanitarian implications.

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He said entire communities in Foni Bintang Karanai, including Jakine, Kayengha, Kamosorr, Batendeng Ajapineh and Giffangha have been displaced.

"Families have fled their homes in fear, seeking refuge in neighbouring communities such as Sibanor, Tampoto, and Kabocorr, while others have been hosted in Foni Kansala, including Dobong, Burock, Sangajor, Kurundulie and Jomokunda," he said.

"These are not just statistics; these are our people," he added, noting that families had abandoned homes, farms and livelihoods in search of safety.

The lawmaker said schools along the border have been shut and livelihoods disrupted, adding: "Livelihoods have been disrupted. And most painfully, these communities were unable to observe the recent Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, a sacred moment of unity and gratitude, because they were scattered, afraid, and displaced."

Calling for urgent humanitarian support, he urged the National Disaster Management Agency to provide immediate assistance.

"I therefore call on the Government of The Gambia, particularly through the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), to immediately provide humanitarian assistance food, shelter, and essential services to all internally displaced person currently taking refuge in various communities," he said.

Gibba also raised concerns about what he described as misinformation in an official communication from the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Coordinating Centre, which he said incorrectly identified affected villages as in Casamance rather than in The Gambia.

"This is false, misleading, and unacceptable," he said, insisting that the affected communities are Gambian and their residents "deserve to be recognized and protected as such".

"I therefore call for an immediate public apology and correction from the NCCRM, and I urge all institutions to verify their information before issuing statements that may mislead the public and undermine national integrity," he added.

The situation remains volatile, he warned, with reports of bullets crossing into Gambian territory. In Sibanor, he said, a family compound and a women's garden were struck, causing damage and fear, though no casualties were reported.

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"In villages such as Kaimo, Siwol, Kayengha, Janag, Uppart, and Giffangha, gunfire continues to create panic, forcing more families to flee to distant and unfamiliar places within Fonis," he said.

Gibba urged Adama Barrow to engage directly with his Senegalese counterpart to secure an immediate halt to actions endangering Gambian lives.

"I therefore call on the President of the Republic of The Gambia to urgently engage his Senegalese counterpart to ensure an immediate cessation of any actions that endanger Gambian lives and territory," he said.

He also called on the defence minister and chief of defence staff to engage their Senegalese counterparts to prevent further incursions.

"This is a moment that calls for unity, urgency, and decisive action. Our people are looking to us for protection, for leadership, and for reassurance that their lives matter. We must not fail them," he said.