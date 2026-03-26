West Africa: Ecowas Hands Over Development Projects in the Gambia to Boost Jobs and Stability

ECOWAS with support from the German government has handed over a series of infrastructure projects in The Gambia, in a move officials say aimed at strengthening security, creating jobs and supporting local economies.

The projects, delivered under the Regional Stabilisation and Development Fund (RSDF), target communities across the Greater Banjul Area, Lower River Region and Upper River Region, with a focus on youth employment and women's economic participation.

Economic Community of West African States and Germany said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to promote stability in West Africa through development-led interventions.

Speaking at the handover, Damtien L Tchintchibidja, the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, described the moment as a significant step in the implementation of the programme in The Gambia.

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"This handover marks a major milestone in the implementation of the RSDF pilot project in The Gambia," she said, adding that it is designed to "promote stability, economic development of the local population and empowerment of youth and women through the creation of sustainable jobs".

She said Germany has committed €49m to Ecowas to support peacebuilding, economic development and health, with additional efforts aimed at strengthening agriculture and infrastructure.

"The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in partnership with the German Government through GIZ and German Development Bank (KfW), will officially hand over various infrastructure and investment projects implemented under the Regional Stabilisation and Development Fund (FRSD) in The Gambia on 23 - 26 March 2026," she said.

She added that the handover would also highlight "the tangible impact of the FRSD on local communities and the prospects for economic development for young people in The Gambia".

"Funded to the tune of €13m by KfW, with an additional contribution of $1.2m from ECOWAS, the project has enabled the construction of key infrastructure and provided direct support to local communities in several regions of the country," she said.

According to Tchintchibidja, the programme has delivered a range of projects, including fish-smoking facilities in Brufut, agricultural infrastructure, boreholes and irrigation systems, poultry units and equipment for horticultural production.

"These investments target the Greater Banjul Area, Lower River Region and Upper River Region, with the aim of strengthening local value chains and supporting entrepreneurship among young people and women," she stated.

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Mod M.K. Secka, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, said the ECOWAS-Germany partnership, including support from BMZ and KfW, is focused on expanding economic opportunities.

He said the Gambia pilot programme aims to create employment for more than 6,000 young people, with a particular emphasis on women-led cooperatives.

"Projects include constructing marketplaces, vocational training, and offering matching grants to private sector producers. The projects are implemented by GAMWORKS on behalf of the Gambia government, with technical support from GIZ and financing through KfW," he said.

For beneficiaries, the changes are already visible. Aja Kaddy Jallow, who works at the Brufut fish smoking centre, said the new facilities have improved both standards and customer confidence.

"Before the establishment of this new fish smoking centre, we used to smoke our fish locally, and most of our clients used to complain about how we handle our fish, but now the story is different as the new facility has a fish washing area that is separated from the main smoking centre," she said.