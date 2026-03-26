Ghana: High Court Upholds Injunction Against 'Celebration of Life' Event for Late Daddy Lumba

An Accra High Court of Ghana has granted an interlocutory injunction stopping a planned "Celebration of Life" event scheduled for March 28 and 29, 2026 by a section of the family for late Daddy Lumba.

The order was secured by lawyers for the Head of Family of the Ekuona Royal Family of Parkoso and Nsuta, Abusua Panyin Victor Kofi Owusu, also known as Tupac.

In a statement issued on March 25, legal firm Baba Jamal & Associates said the court's decision restrains Nana Yaw Akosa, also known as Papa Shee, Akosua Serwaa Schindler, Ernestina Fosuh, Wofa Yaw Poku and their associates from organising, promoting or hosting the event.

The event was expected to take place at the Independence Square or any other location.

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According to the statement, the injunction means that no such event can go ahead until the court determines the matter.

It warned that any individual or group that defies the order risks being cited for contempt of court, which is punishable by law.

The law firm said it will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who attempts to go ahead with the event despite the ruling.

It also called on all parties to remain calm and respect the family during this period.

The development follows an ongoing dispute involving members of the family over the organisation of the event.

By: Jacob Aggrey