Gambia: Lawmakers Demand Urgent Govt Action As Cross-Border Conflict Displaces Families

Lawmakers have issued a strong and unified call for immediate government action to protect Gambian lives and territory, as escalating cross-border conflict continues to displace families in the Foni communities.

Raising the matter before the National Assembly, the member for Foni Kansala, Hon. Almameh Gibba, urged authorities to act without delay, describing the situation as a test of national sovereignty and leadership.

He called on the government, through the National Disaster Management Agency, to urgently deliver humanitarian support, including food, shelter and essential services, to displaced families now scattered across safer communities.

He further demanded accountability from state institutions, calling for an immediate public apology and correction from the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Coordination Centre over what he described as a misleading statement that wrongly placed affected Gambian villages in Casamance.

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"This is not merely displacement. It is about national protection and sovereignty," he said, warning that failure to act decisively risks undermining public trust and national integrity.

The lawmaker also called directly on the President to engage his Senegalese counterpart to secure an immediate halt to actions endangering Gambian lives. In the same breath, he urged the Minister for Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff to open direct communication with their Senegalese counterparts to prevent further cross-border incursions.

Giving his submission, Hon Bakary K. Badjie, Member for Foni Bintang Karanai, said repeated bombardments along the border, including during Koriteh, had gone without strong public condemnation from the country's leadership.

"We have not seen the Minister of Defence come out publicly, and we have not heard from the President as expected," the member said, insisting that the protection of citizens remains the government's primary responsibility.

He rejected claims that border communities were harbouring rebels, stressing that security enforcement lies squarely with the state. They argued that shifting blame onto civilians only diverts attention from the real duty of protecting lives and territory.

Hon Lamin Ceesay, Member for Kiang West, emphasised the need for leadership beyond statements, calling for physical visits to affected communities and direct engagement with residents to understand the scale of the crisis.