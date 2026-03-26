South Africa: DA Calls for Precautionary Suspension for Fannie Masemola Following Dodgy Tender Links

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) notes the deeply concerning development that National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola is set to face criminal charges linked to the irregular R360 million health services tender involving Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala. Another senior police officer, also a General, is likely to also face charges.

We call for Masemola to be placed on precautionary suspension, as he did with General Shadrack Sibiya, while this matter is in court.

Masemola's arrest is not the first of its kind since two previous predecessors faced the same fate. This latest development strikes at the heart of public trust in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

According to reports, General Masemola has been served with a warrant to secure his court appearance, with proceedings expected to start on 21 April. The charges reportedly relate to alleged violations of the Public Finance Management Act, following a broader investigation that has already implicated multiple senior police officials in fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

This development reinforces our long-standing concerns about systemic corruption within SAPS. South Africans cannot be expected to have confidence in a police service where those entrusted with upholding the law are themselves accused of breaking it.

The DA reiterates that no individual, regardless of rank, should be above the law. Furthermore, urgent steps must be taken to stabilise SAPS leadership and restore integrity within the institution to ensure that it can effectively combat crime and protect citizens.