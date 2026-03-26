South Africa: Committee Chairperson Welcomes Confirmation of Appearance of the National Police Commissioner Before a Court of Justice

25 March 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, has noted with grave concern the confirmation by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of charges against the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service(SAPS), General Fannie Masemola and his scheduled court appearance.

Mr Cameron also noted the arrests of the 12 senior police officers on a procurement related matter. According to media reports, President Cyril Ramaphosa works closely with the Minister of Police and are committed to ensuring that the SAPS remains stable and able to continue fulfilling its policing mandate.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has exposed deep-rooted corruption, revealing that senior police officers are colluding with criminal syndicates, causing witness to fear for their safety and manipulating procurement processes, leading to the March 2026 arrest of 12 senior officers in the R360 million Medicare Tshwane District contract scandal.

The recent testimonies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry have exposed a culture where senior police officials allegedly maintain close, compromising financial ties with criminal syndicates. Evidence shared with the commission this week by a Gauteng Organised Crime Unit officer suggested senior police officers are implicated in colluding with an alleged criminal cartel, trading confidential information for gifts and cash.

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A deep culture of corruption in the police was also exposed by Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate Allegations by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Among the senior police officers the committee questioned was the Divisional Commissioner for Supply Chain Management, Lt Gen Molefe Fani.

"We are looking forward as the committee to the appearance of the Police Commissioner before the court on the schedule time. We wish that all the implicated officers would appear before the court on allegations that have been made public," said Mr Cameron.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

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