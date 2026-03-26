Liberia: Speaker Koon Calls for Urgent MRU Parliamentary Meeting in Abidjan Over Border Tensions

Monrovia — The Speaker of the House of Representatives of Liberia, Richard Nagbe Koon, has called for an urgent meeting among Speakers and Presidents of Parliament and National Assemblies of the Mano River Union (MRU) Member States.

The proposed high-level meeting is expected to take place in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, from March 28 to 30, 2026, aimed at addressing growing concerns over recent border tensions within the sub-region.

In a communication, Speaker Koon expressed deep concern over developments that have the potential to undermine security and peaceful coexistence along the borders between Sierra Leone and Guinea, as well as between Liberia and Guinea.

He noted reports indicating that armed Guinean security personnel have crossed into and occupied portions of land on the Liberian side of the Makona River, which is historically and officially recognized as the boundary between Liberia and Guinea.

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According to the Speaker, the situation has created an atmosphere of uncertainty and panic among citizens residing in border communities who have long shared deep cultural, economic, and social ties across the Mano River region.

Speaker Koon emphasized that maintaining regional peace, strengthening economic integration, and promoting cross-border cooperation remain critical priorities. He stressed the importance of sustaining the democratic gains achieved within the sub-region.

The proposed meeting in Abidjan is expected to further consolidate ongoing diplomatic efforts led by H.E Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Julius Maada Bio, who have engaged with Mamadi Doumbouya in Conakry to address the situation.

Additionally, discussions will extend to strengthening regional frameworks, including efforts toward the ratification of relevant protocols among MRU Member States.

Given the importance of the meeting, Speaker Koon has requested that each participating Parliament or Assembly be accompanied by at least four members to ensure comprehensive representation and meaningful deliberations.

The House of Representatives reaffirms its commitment to fostering dialogue, diplomacy, and regional cooperation in pursuit of lasting peace and stability across the Mano River Union.