Liberia: Court Halts LFA Election Process As Kouh Challenges 'Criminal Record' Eligibility Clause

Monrovia — A major legal storm has hit the Liberia Football Association (LFA) elective cycle after the Civil Law Court at the Temple of Justice on Tuesday March 24, 2026 issued a stay order on all electoral activities, effectively benching the process just as nominations were set to close.

The decision, handed down by Presiding Judge Peter Gbeneweleh, has plunged the upcoming April 18 Congress into uncertainty and set the stage for a high-profile collision between Liberian constitutional law and FIFA's global regulatory statutes.

What was framed as a routine election season has now transformed into a defining legal battle that could determine not only the next LFA president but also Liberia's standing in the international football community.

The Judicial Whistle

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The court's intervention follows a petition for a declaratory judgment filed by lawyers representing FC Fassell President Cassell Anthony Kuoh.

Kuoh is challenging the LFA's eligibility requirements specifically a provision that disqualifies individuals with past criminal convictions.

Kuoh's legal team, led by Atty. Joseph Yado Howe and Cllr. James Kumeh, argues that under Article 21(j) of the 1986 Liberian Constitution, his civil rights were automatically restored upon serving his sentence.

They contend that denying him participation based on his 2017 U.S. conviction is not only unfair but unconstitutional.

Couch's eligibility has been the subject of intense debate due to his 2017 conviction in the United States. Court records show that he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison.

The scheme reportedly defrauded investors of more than US$9.5 million through fraudulent gold and diamond export deals.

According to U.S. court documents, the fraudulent operation involved convincing victims that large quantities of gold bars and diamonds in Liberia were available for shipment to the U.S. for refinement and sale.

In one instance cited in the complaint, an investor identified as "D.S." allegedly wired approximately US$3,687,030 between 2014 and 2015 to McDan Shipping Company Limited after being persuaded by individuals including Kouh, who allegedly used the alias "Tim Barrol."

Return to Liberian Football

Since his release from prison in 2023, Kouh has re-emerged as a prominent figure in Liberian football.

He has invested heavily in the local league and recently led FC Fassell to a Liberian First Division title.

Despite his recent successes, Article 58.1 remains the primary obstacle to his ambition of contesting the LFA presidency, where he is widely viewed as the leading challenger to incumbent Mustapha Raji.

The Kuoh Camp: "A Victory for Justice"

For the Cassell A. Kuoh 2026 Campaign team , the ruling is a significant breakthrough.

In a statement released shortly after the decision, Campaign Chairman Emmett Glassco welcomed the injunction, framing it as a necessary check on the LFA's guidelines.

"We believe this judicial intervention provides a critical opportunity for the court to ensure that electoral guidelines conform not just to the LFA Statutes, but to the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Liberia," Glassco stated.

The campaign chairperson confirmed they have formally notified FIFA of the court's action, expressing appreciation for what they described as the "independent, stabilizing role" the global body plays in member association elections.

A Regulatory Risk

The LFA leadership, however, remains defiant, viewing the injunction as a move that could trigger catastrophic international sanctions. Cllr. K. Jlayteh Sayor, Chairman of the LFA Legal Committee, emphasized that football matters should be handled via internal arbitration, not civil courts.

The LFA's legal team has already excepted to the ruling and announced plans to file a writ of certiorari before the Supreme Court of Liberia. Their primary concerns include ,FIFA Statutes (Articles 14, 19, and 57) require member associations to manage affairs without "undue influence" from third parties, including courts. FIFA has already warned that recourse to ordinary courts often leads to the suspension of national associations from all international competitions. And the LFA argues the lower court erred by issuing the injunction without a responsive pleading being filed first, a move for which the court fined LFA lawyers Cllrs. Benedict Yarsiah and Amara Sheriff $200 each for "time wasting."

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A Process Frozen

The legal implications are absolute. Judge Gbeneweleh ruled that Kuoh would suffer "irreparable harm" if the process continued without a determination on his eligibility.

Consequently, the election machinery which was in the final days of its nomination period has been forced into sudden stillness.

While the current LFA leadership remains in office to manage daily affairs, the "Harper 2026" road remains blocked.

If the injunction is eventually lifted by a higher court, the process will resume from the point of the halt, rather than starting over.

As the legal battle continues the future of Liberian football is being decided not by a ball on a pitch, but by the stroke of a pen in the halls of justice.