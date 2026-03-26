Liberia: Christian Weah Blasts Court Action in Election Dispute - Warns of FIFA Sanctions, Vows Statute Compliance

Monrovia — Christian Weah Sr., an aspirant for a seat on the Executive Committee of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), has sharply criticized stakeholders for taking football-related disputes to ordinary courts, warning that such actions threaten the integrity and international standing of Liberian football.

In a strongly worded statement issued Thursday, Weah expressed "profound disappointment" over what he described as a growing trend of bypassing established football dispute resolution mechanisms in favor of the civil judiciary.

"Football governance is guided by well-established frameworks that require disputes to be resolved within the football family," Weah stated, referencing statutes of both the LFA and FIFA. "Resorting to ordinary courts not only undermines these principles but also exposes our football to unnecessary sanctions and reputational harm."

Growing Tensions Over Court Intervention

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Wear's comments come amid escalating tensions following a court injunction that has halted the LFA's ongoing electoral process.

The move has sparked a national debate over the balance between Liberia's constitutional legal system and international football regulations.

While some stakeholders have defended the court's role in protecting individual rights, Weah aligned himself firmly with the position that football matters should remain within internal governance structures.

He urged the LFA leadership to act decisively against violations of its statutes, warning that failure to do so could set a dangerous precedent.

"Failure to act firmly risks encouraging indiscipline and eroding the integrity of the game," he cautioned.

Hardline Stance on Eligibility Rules

A key point of Weah's statement centered on the controversial eligibility clause that bars individuals with criminal convictions from participating in football governance. Without naming any individual, Weah insisted that the rule must be applied strictly and without exception.

"As clearly stated in the LFA Statutes, any individual who has been convicted of a criminal offense is not eligible," he said. "This provision must be upheld without selective interpretation."

His remarks appear to directly address the ongoing legal challenge brought by FC Fassell President Cassell Anthony Kuoh, reinforcing a strict interpretation of the statutes at a time when those very rules are under judicial review by Judge Peter Gbeneweleh at the Civil Law Court.

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Warning of Escalation to CAS

Weah further signaled that any attempt to bypass or reinterpret the statutes for the benefit of a particular candidate would be resisted.

In a notable escalation, he warned that such disputes could ultimately be taken to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland--the highest global authority for resolving sports-related conflicts.

"Such actions will not go unchallenged," he declared, underscoring his readiness and that of like-minded stakeholders to pursue international arbitration if necessary to protect the "autonomy" of the football house.

A Call to Protect the Game

Framing his position as a defense of the sport's long-term credibility, Weah called on all stakeholders to prioritize compliance, fairness, and transparency to avoid a potential FIFA suspension, which would ban the Lone Star from international fixtures.

"Our collective responsibility is to protect the credibility, independence, and future of Liberian football," he concluded.

As the legal and regulatory battle surrounding the LFA elections continues to unfold, voices like Weah's highlight the deep divisions within the football community divisions that now extend from local pitches to the Temple of Justice and, potentially, to the global stage in Zurich.