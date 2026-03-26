Nigeria, EU Strengthen Strategic Alliance With New Investments, Security, Climate Cooperation

Abuja — Nigeria and the European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their strategic partnership and announced new areas of cooperation spanning trade, security, climate action, digital transformation and development investments following the Eighth Nigeria-EU Ministerial Dialogue held in Abuja.

The high-level meeting was co-chaired by Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

In a joint communiqué issued after the dialogue, both sides described the meeting as an important opportunity to consolidate longstanding relations built on friendship, mutual respect and shared values, particularly at a time of global geopolitical uncertainty.

They reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in ways that deliver tangible benefits to citizens while contributing to a more stable, prosperous and sustainable international order.

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Nigeria and the EU reiterated their support for multilateral cooperation, democracy, human rights and the rule of law, stressing the need to protect fundamental freedoms including gender equality, freedom of expression, freedom of religion and protection against discrimination.

The EU also reaffirmed its support for reforming the United Nations Security Council to make it more inclusive, transparent and representative, particularly by strengthening the voice of African countries.

Both parties expressed support for peaceful resolutions to conflicts around the world, including in Ukraine, the Middle East, Sudan, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Sahel and Somalia, emphasising the importance of respecting international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and advancing climate action through stronger cooperation on renewable energy and energy transition.

Discussions highlighted Nigeria's strong potential for solar, wind and clean hydrogen energy, with both partners agreeing to enhance investments and collaboration in these sectors.

They also pledged to strengthen climate resilience and adaptation efforts for vulnerable communities, particularly those affected by environmental pressures in the Lake Chad Basin.

On Regional Security and West Africa, the EU acknowledged Nigeria's critical leadership role in promoting democracy, peace and stability in West Africa. Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on regional security challenges, particularly threats emanating from the Sahel.

The dialogue also emphasised deeper collaboration in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, capacity building and efforts to prevent terrorism financing, while supporting regional mechanisms such as the Economic Community of West African States security architecture.

On Trade and Investment Relations, the EU remains Nigeria's largest trading and investment partner, with Nigeria benefiting from preferential access to European markets under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP).

Both sides welcomed progress following the first Nigeria-EU Senior Officials' Trade and Investment Dialogue held in Abuja in September 2025, which aims to facilitate trade, diversify exports and attract new investments.

They also discussed the importance of implementing Rules of Origin under the GSP framework and welcomed Nigeria's progress toward adopting legislation on Geographical Indications, which could help protect and promote Nigerian products internationally.

Looking ahead, both parties confirmed that the 10th Nigeria-EU Business Forum will take place in Lagos on June 25, 2026.

A major highlight of the dialogue was the EU's continued investment in Nigeria through the Global Gateway strategy, which supports sustainable infrastructure, digital transformation and economic development.

In 2025 alone, the EU committed €73 million in grants for projects including digital infrastructure, democracy support and the fight against gender-based violence.

In addition, €555 million in loans from the European Investment Bank were mobilised to support small and medium enterprises in sectors such as healthcare, digital services and agri-food value chains.

One flagship initiative highlighted was the Omi-Eko electric waterways transportation project in Lagos, which received €361 million in funding from the EU, the European Investment Bank and France under the Team Europe approach.

New initiatives announced during the meeting included €50 million in European Investment Bank financing to support healthcare manufacturing, €85 million for agricultural value chains focused on dairy and cocoa, and €108 million for a nationwide fibre-optic expansion project to strengthen Nigeria's digital infrastructure.

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Both sides also welcomed the launch of negotiations toward a Nigeria-EU Science, Technology and Innovation Agreement, which will expand research collaboration under the EU's Horizon Europe programme.

Educational cooperation is also expanding through Erasmus+ and the Intra-African Mobility Scheme, with Nigeria ranking first in Africa for the number of students receiving Erasmus Mundus joint master's scholarships.

In the digital sector, both partners agreed to deepen cooperation under the EU-Nigeria Digital Economy Package, focusing on digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, e-governance, data exchange, space technologies and digital entrepreneurship.

Both sides agreed to continue holding annual ministerial dialogues, with the ninth Nigeria-EU Ministerial Dialogue scheduled to take place in Brussels in 2027.

The EU delegation also expressed appreciation to the Nigerian government for hosting the meeting and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership with Nigeria across political, economic and technological sectors.