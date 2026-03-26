Nigeria: Oil Exploration - NUPRC Seals Deal for Acquisition, Processing of Seismic Data

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has signed a Petroleum Exploration Licence (PEL) No. 5 agreement with SeaSeisGeophysical Limited (SeaSeis), authorising the company, in partnership with the commission and TGS, to undertake the acquisition and processing of new 3D seismic and gravity data.

The three-year agreement also empowers the partnership to issue data-use licences, with revenues to be shared between the company and the Commission.

The official execution of the agreement between SeaSeisGeophysical Limited and its partner, TGS, was held at the Commission's headquarters in Abuja, a statement by the company's spokesman, Eniola Akinkuotu, said yesterday.

The major seismic data acquisition project, PEL No.5, covers an area of 11,700 square kilometres offshore the Eastern Niger Delta in water depths of 400-2800 meters.

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The licence is expected to unlock stronger prospectivity, enhance subsurface understanding, and support more efficient development of Nigeria's hydrocarbon resources in line with Section 71(1-10) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, the NUPRC said.

Speaking at the event, the Commission Chief Executive, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said the issuance of the PEL5 licence reflects the commission's continued commitment to data-driven exploration, transparency, and long-term value creation for Nigeria and the oil and gas sector.

Eyesan noted that exploration is fundamentally driven by confidence in data and processes, adding that the PELNo. 5 initiative underscores the importance of credible partnerships in achieving national production and reserve growth targets.

"The PIA recognises that we assign licences on non-exclusive acreages to contractors who are willing to carry out exploration activity, and as the chief superintendent of the industry, we also ensure that we maintain our production targets, including reserves and the only way we can achieve that successfully is if we have partners who are willing to explore," the CCE said.

The NUPRC boss further stated that the execution of the PEL No. 5 licence signals a growing appetite for exploration activities within the sector.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of SeaSeisGeophysical Limited, Mr Goke Adeniyi, described the PEL5 as the company's largest project in Africa, noting that it underscores the scale of opportunity within Nigeria's upstream sector.

He further noted that the PEL 5 area have been carefully selected - covering approximately 11,700 sq km in the Outer Fold & Thrust Belt of the eastern Niger Delta -- Nigeria's most prolific but geologically complex region.

"We are confident that the resultant High fidelity 3D seismic data will provide operators with the data quality needed to evaluate prospects with greater confidence," he stated.

Meanwhile, the federal government has inaugurated an inter-ministerial committee to drive the operationalisation and management of Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs), in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The inauguration, which took place in Abuja was presided over by the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Ministry of Regional Development, marking a significant step toward strengthening coordination and enhancing the delivery of development initiatives to host communities.

In her address at the inauguration ceremony, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Patience Oyekunle, underscored the strategic importance of the committee in advancing the implementation of HCDTs and ensuring that benefits accrue meaningfully to host communities. She noted that the inauguration builds on a series of engagements convened by the ministry since 2025 to deepen collaboration among key stakeholders.

Providing further insight, she highlighted updates presented by the NUPRC, which reflected measurable progress in the implementation process. She added that regulatory oversight is being strengthened through the Host Community Digital Portal, a platform designed to track incorporation progress, remittances, approvals, compliance levels, and project execution milestones.

Field verification exercises and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, she noted, have also been integrated into the oversight framework to ensure transparency and accountability.

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She stated that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, approved the constitution of the committee to act in alignment with the PIA regulations, emphasising that the committee is designed to function strictly as a collaborative and advisory body.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Regional Development, Dr. Mary Ogbe, acknowledged the progress recorded so far and expressed optimism that members of the committee would apply themselves diligently to ensure success.

The committee's Terms of Reference centre on facilitating inter-agency collaboration and serving as an advisory platform for effective information sharing on HCDTs implementation. It is also mandated to promote transparency, accountability, and impactful interventions that deliver maximum benefits to host communities, while ensuring that HCDT structures are properly constituted with genuine community representation.

Additionally, the committee will assess HCDT-funded projects and recommend necessary enhancements, coordinate with relevant ministries and development commissions to prevent duplication of programmes.