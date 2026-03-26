Nigeria: APC Elects Zonal Executives in S'west, S'south, S'east, N'west At State Congresses

Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, held its zonal congresses across the country, during which it elected its executives for each of the zones.

This was as the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has rallied support for President Bola Tinubu at the South-south congress, boasting to mobilise huge votes and support for the president.

South West Zonal Congress

The South West, for instance, elected a new executive at a zonal congress held in Lagos.

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The newly elected Chairman for Southwest, Dr. Isaac Kekemeke, used the opportunity to declare that the region would deliver the highest number of votes for Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Kekemeke, who made the declaration while delivering his victory speech, expressed confidence in the party's strength across the Southwest, assuring that the APC would secure victories in the governorship off-season elections in Osun, Ekiti, and Oyo States in 2027.

Kekemeke also promised improved performance from his leadership team, stating that they would surpass their achievements of four years ago and work tirelessly to ensure victory for both President Tinubu and the APC.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the peaceful conduct of the congress reflected the region's tradition of orderliness and political maturity.

He also acknowledged the presence of officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sanwo-Olu commended delegates and party members for their discipline, noting that their conduct demonstrated unity within the Southwest.

"We are here to congratulate the newly elected Southwest APC leadership. With this congress, we have shown that the Southwest is united and a formidable region.

"We have also demonstrated that we have learned a lot from our leader and President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu," he said.

South-south Zonal Congress

At the South-south congress, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, charged stakeholders to mobilise massively and deliver the highest votes in the country for the re-election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Akpabio, according to a statement by his Media Office, gave the directive at the APC South-south Zonal Congress held in Asaba, Delta State, where all six governors from the region attended, signalling a significant consolidation of political strength within the party.

In his speech of unity and political dominance, the Senate President expressed appreciation to President Tinubu and the APC leadership for what he described as long-overdue recognition of the South-south zone, noting that it had been about 45 years since the region last produced a Senate President.

According to him, the party had demonstrated goodwill towards the region, which he said had been reciprocated through increased membership and political alignment with the ruling party

In his remarks, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, described the congress as a defining moment for the APC in the region, emphasising the strategic importance of the South-south in Nigeria's political and economic landscape.

"The South-south is very key to this nation, and this is the first time the region is coming together under one political party," he said.

The highlight of the congress was the election of a new South-south zonal executive council of the party through a consensus arrangement, reflecting what party leaders described as internal cohesion.

Chief Victor Giadom was re-elected as the APC South-south National Vice Chairman, alongside other members of the executive.

South East Zonal Congress

The APC in the Southeast held a decisive zonal congress at Hotel Presidential, Enugu, electing a new set of leaders through a consensus arrangement.

Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu was returned as Vice-chairman Southeast while Chief Innocent Itakpa Azuoba emerged the zonal Secretary.

The zonal congress became a seamless exercise following a closed door meeting meeting at the Lion Building, Enugu State Government House, where the three Southeast APC Governors, and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, worked out the consensus.

While the delegates waited at the Hotel Presidential, Governors Peter Mbah of Enugu, Hope Uzodinma, Imo and Francis Nwifuru, Ebonyi, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu played the trade by barter agreement at government house.

After the key stakeholders concluded their consensus agreement they drove down to the venue of the Congress where the Deputy House Speaker, Kalu read out the names of the zonal executives.

The congress was attended by top party leaders and stakeholders from across the five states of the Southeast, during which the extant leadership was dissolved before the emergence of the new zonal executives.

Though ballots were not cast, the emergence of the new officers through consensus was in line with the party's constitution and provisions of the Electoral Act.

Governor Uzodimma, who chaired the Southeast Governors' Forum, had earlier set the tone for the exercise, stressing the need for unity and progress within the party.

"We are here for our country. I bring you greetings from the leader of our great party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to assure you that Nigeria is moving forward and our economy is progressing," he said.

Governor Francis Nwifuru moved a motion for the dissolution of the existing zonal executive, seconded by Senator Patrick Ndubueze.

After the dissolution, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kalu, presented the list of consensus candidates for adoption.

"The vice chairman consensus candidate for our party in the Southeast zone is Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu," Kalu announced, moving for the adoption of the list.

He also moved motions endorsing consensus as the mode of the congress in line with Section 84(2) of the Electoral Act, and ratifying the outcomes of ward, local government and state congresses across the zone.

The motions were seconded by Eugene Uchenna Ugwu and overwhelmingly adopted by delegates.

In his remarks, Mbah described the congress as a demonstration of unity and strength within the APC in the Southeast.

"APC in the Southeast is solid. Our presence here today is a testament to the fact that APC is Southeast and Southeast is APC," he said.

Also, in attendance were Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; former Labour Minister, Dr Chris Ngige; and Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Kingsley Udeh, as members of the National and State Assemblies.

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North West Zonal Congress

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has called for unity within the APC and support for President Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at the North West Zonal caucus and congress meeting of the party in Kaduna, he said the congress was attended by stakeholders in the zone, underscored APC's democratic character, noting that its leadership structure was anchored on transparency and the collective will of members.

He described the gathering as both "a responsibility and an opportunity to strengthen the party ahead of future political engagements."

A major highlight of the event was the reception of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State into the APC.

The governor described their defections to the APC as significant, adding that it would further consolidate the party's influence in the North-West and beyond.

Sani assured them of inclusiveness, stressing that "all party faithful enjoy equal status irrespective of when they joined."

He added that, "Commitment, contribution and shared vision remained the defining factors for relevance within the APC.

The congress was attended by key stakeholders, including the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, alongside the governors in the zone and senior party officials from across the seven states.