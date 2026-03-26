Nigeria: Atiku Demands Immediate Release or Prosecution of Sheikh Sani Khalifa

Abuja — Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has called for the immediate release of Kaduna-based cleric, Sheikh Sani Khalifa Zaria, describing his continued detention without trial as a grave violation of his fundamental rights.

Sheikh Khalifa has reportedly been held since December 2025 over allegations of involvement in a coup plot, yet has not been formally charged before any court of law.

This prolonged detention, without due process, raised serious constitutional and human rights concerns.

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In a statement issued on Wednesday, Atiku noted that even a subsisting order of the Federal High Court directing that the cleric be presented in court has been ignored, an action he described as a direct affront to the rule of law and judicial authority.

According to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) leader, "There can be no democracy without strict adherence to the rule of law. No security agency is above the Constitution, and none has the power to treat the rights of citizens as privileges to be dispensed with at will."

He further warned that the continued detention of Sheikh Khalifa--without access to his family, legal counsel, and adequate medical care--amounted to a gross violation of his constitutional rights.

Atiku cautioned that normalising such conduct by security agencies posed a significant threat to Nigeria's democratic foundations and risked eroding the fundamental rights guaranteed to all citizens.

He also expressed concern over growing public speculation surrounding the cleric's condition, noting that the silence of the authorities has only deepened uncertainty and mistrust.

"Nigeria cannot continue to claim the status of a democracy while the rights of its citizens are routinely and brazenly violated," he stated.

Atiku, therefore, called on the relevant security agencies to either release Sheikh Sani Khalifa immediately or charge him before a competent court without further delay, insisting that anything short of this constitutes unlawful detention and an abuse of power.