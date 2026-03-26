Nigeria: Katsina - One Killed, Ex-Deputy Gov Injured in APC Delegates' Road Crash

Delegates from Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State, who were attending the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West Zonal Congress, were involved in a road accident on their way to the event venue.

The accident reportedly claimed the life of one of the delegates, Dalhat Machika.

Among those injured were the former Deputy Governor of the state, Hon. Sirajo Umar Damari and the APC Chairman of Sabuwa Local Government.

A statement by Malam Ibrahim Kaula, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, revealed that the victims of the accident are currently receiving medical treatment at Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital in Tudun Wada, Kaduna.

The statement added that Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, shortly after the APC North-West Zonal Congress, visited the hospital to check on the victims.

According to the statement, Governor Radda sympathized with the victims and their families, prayed for their speedy recovery, and assured them of the government's support during this difficult time.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Hon. Ibrahim Kabir Masari; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; and other top government officials.