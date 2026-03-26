Nigeria Attracts $6.44bn Capital Inflows in Q4 2025, Up 26.6 Percent - NBS

Nigeria recorded a total capital importation of $6.44 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting a 26.61 per cent year-on-year increase from the $5.09 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2024.

The figures, contained in the latest Capital Importation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), also showed a quarter-on-quarter rise of 7.13 per cent compared to $6.01 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2025.

The data underscores a sustained recovery in foreign capital inflows into the Nigerian economy, largely driven by strong portfolio investments and heightened activity within the financial services sector.

According to the NBS, total capital importation stood at $6,443.48 million in Q4 2025, up from $5,089.16 million in Q4 2024. On a quarterly basis, inflows rose from $6,014.77 million in Q3 2025, signalling growing investor interest despite lingering macroeconomic challenges.

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A breakdown of the inflows shows that portfolio investment remained the dominant component, accounting for $5.49 billion or 85.14 per cent of total capital imported during the period. This highlights investors' preference for relatively liquid, short-term financial instruments.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), which typically reflects long-term commitments to the real economy, contributed $357.80 million, representing just 5.55 per cent of total inflows. Other investments accounted for $599.65 million or 9.31 per cent.

Further analysis indicates that money market instruments attracted the largest share of portfolio inflows at $3.08 billion, while bonds accounted for $1.97 billion, reinforcing the trend of investor inclination toward fixed-income and short-term assets.

Sectoral distribution of capital inflows reveals a strong concentration in the financial sector. The banking sector emerged as the largest recipient, attracting $3.85 billion, equivalent to 59.75 per cent of total inflows. This was followed by the financing sector with $1.94 billion or 30.15 per cent.

In contrast, the production and manufacturing sector recorded a relatively modest inflow of $308.93 million, representing 4.79 per cent. Other key sectors, including telecommunications, agriculture, and oil and gas, attracted comparatively lower levels of foreign capital, underscoring persistent challenges in directing investments to the real economy.

In terms of origin, the United Kingdom led as the largest source of capital inflow, contributing $3.73 billion or 57.94 per cent of the total. The United States followed with $837.91 million (13.00 per cent), while South Africa accounted for $516.96 million or 8.02 per cent.

Other notable contributors included Belgium and Mauritius, highlighting Nigeria's continued reliance on established global financial hubs for foreign capital inflows.

A breakdown by financial institutions shows that Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc recorded the highest inflows at $2.23 billion, representing 34.58 per cent of the total. It was followed by Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd with $1.85 billion (28.75 per cent) and Citibank Nigeria Ltd with $840.72 million (13.05 per cent).

Other banks, including Access Bank Plc, Rand Merchant Bank, and First City Monument Bank, recorded moderate inflows during the period.

The latest data points to improving investor confidence in Nigeria's financial markets, particularly in short-term instruments, amid ongoing monetary and fiscal reforms.

However, the overwhelming dominance of portfolio investments, alongside the relatively low level of FDI, highlights underlying structural concerns, including weak long-term investment appetite and risks within the real sector.

...Price of fuel dropped by 15.60% in February

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has stated the average retail price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) for February 2026 was N1,051.47, indicating a 15.60% decrease compared to the value recorded in February 2025 (N1,245.80).

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The report is coming amidst the surge in price of PMS following the outbreak of Middle East hostilities in March.

Presently, PMS price has surged to N1,400 per litre as the crude oil prices spiked amidst the escalating US-Israel war with Iran.

However, in its report for February, the NBS however, said when the average price value is compared with that of the previous month (January 2026), the average retail price increased by 1.62% from N1,034.76.

On State profile analysis, it noted that Yobe State had the highest average retail price for Premium Motor Spirit , at N1,134.73. Sokoto and Akwa Ibom States were next, with N1,116.81 and N1,109.44, respectively.

"Conversely, Lagos, Oyo and Kaduna States had the lowest average retail prices for Premium Motor Spirit, at N966.61, N973.45, and N1000.07, respectively. Lastly, on the Zonal profile, the North East Zone had the highest average retail price of N1,084.41, while the South West Zone had the lowest price of N1,023.89."