Nigeria: Despite Insecurity, Katsina Wheat Farmers Record Bumper Harvest

Wheat farmers in Katsina State have recorded a bumper harvest this dry season despite years of insecurity and other challenges that disrupted farming activities across the state.

Farming in Katsina and other parts of northern Nigeria has suffered significant setbacks in recent years due to persistent insecurity, forcing many farmers to abandon crop and vegetable production for safety.

The wheat subsector has been among the worst hit, with farmers recording heavy losses in previous seasons.

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However, findings by Daily Trust indicate a turnaround this season, as improved security conditions enabled farmers to return to their fields and expand cultivation.

Farmers attributed the improved yields to relative peace in their communities, favourable weather conditions and better farming practices.

A wheat farmer in Dandume, Malam Idris Shehu Dandume, said early planting and improved understanding of climate patterns contributed to the success recorded this season.

"We were initially scared when we noticed changes in the weather around December and January, but the conditions later became favourable. This year is indeed a blessing for wheat farmers in Katsina State," he said.

Another farmer, Usman Shillo, said his harvest had more than doubled compared to the previous year.

"This year's harvest is much higher. I am expecting over 19 bags from the same farm that produced seven bags last year," he said.

Shillo, however, lamented the lack of government support despite years of disruption to farming activities.

He urged authorities to introduce price control measures to protect farmers from losses.

"We have seen what rice farmers go through due to price fluctuations after spending heavily on inputs. We do not want to suffer the same fate. We need support to ensure favourable pricing," he added.

In grain markets across Dandume, Bakori and Funtua, findings show that wheat prices have started on a relatively stable note this season.

A 100kg bag currently sells for between N70,000 and N80,000, compared to N65,000 to N75,000 recorded in some markets at the start of the season last year.

Traders also reported steady supply, with no sign of glut in the market.

A farmer in Bakori, Malam Adamu Aminu Bakori, said improved security conditions allowed farmers to cultivate more land this season despite the high cost of agricultural inputs.

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"In the past, attacks often occurred during planting or harvest periods, and in some areas, bandits imposed illegal levies on farmers. But with the peace deal, we were able to farm more land this year. From the look of things, we are expecting a bumper harvest," he said.

Similarly, a farmer in Funtua, Malam Aminu Hamisu Funtua, said many farmers had previously abandoned their farms due to bandit attacks.

"Some of us were attacked several times in 2023 and had to abandon farming. This year, we returned, and thankfully we are harvesting good yields," he said.

Although the outlook for wheat production in Katsina appears promising, stakeholders say the gains remain fragile due to lingering security concerns and structural challenges.