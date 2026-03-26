Nigeria: How Attacks On Middle East Data Centres Expose Nigeria's Digital Vulnerability

Drone strikes that damaged three cloud facilities operated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on March 1 have exposed Nigeria's lack of digital independence.

It has also shown that in the geopolitical conflict, data centres are no longer neutral infrastructure but potential targets, raising concerns about the vulnerability of cloud-dependent economies like Nigeria.

Nigeria, with a fast-growing digital economy, depends heavily on foreign cloud systems. Analysts warn that disruptions to offshore infrastructure could ripple through financial services, government platforms, and everyday commercial activity.

Nigeria's growing dependence on external cloud systems

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Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Unitellas Edge Cloud, Mr Smith Osemeke, said the attack highlights a structural imbalance in Africa's digital ecosystem, where demand is rising faster than local capacity.

He noted that Africa accounts for just 0.6 per cent of global data centre capacity despite surging digital adoption, leaving countries exposed to infrastructure located outside their jurisdiction.

"Nigeria exemplifies this imbalance: its 107 million internet users rely heavily on cloud infrastructure hosted in Europe, the United States, and South Africa. Fintech leaders such as Flutterwave and Paystack process billions of naira through systems outside Nigeria's jurisdiction, exposing the country to geopolitical risks that could disrupt financial services, commerce, and national operations with little warning," he said.

Osemeke said domestic constraints further deepen the risk as Nigeria currently operates 17 data centres requiring about 137 megawatts of power while grid supply remains inconsistent, forcing operators to depend on diesel-powered backup systems.

He noted that infrastructure concentration poses another threat, with most facilities and submarine cable landing points located in Lagos, increasing the risk of a single point of failure.

He said, "14 of the 17 data centres are located in Lagos, creating a single point of failure for the nation's digital backbone. Nigeria's dependence on four submarine cable landing stations, all in Lagos, further heightens the risk. The 2024 cuts to WACS, ACE, MainOne, EASSy, and Seacom demonstrated how easily connectivity across West, East, and Southern Africa can be disrupted, leaving millions offline and critical services impaired."

He also warned that cyber threats are rising alongside physical risks, with financial and government systems among the most targeted.

Policy push for data and cloud sovereignty

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has emphasised the need to localise critical data infrastructure as part of Nigeria's digital economy strategy.

Speaking at the Tech Revolution Africa 2026 conference, Abdullahi said policies such as the Nigeria Data Protection Act and ongoing data centre expansion are designed to strengthen national control over digital assets and reduce reliance on foreign systems.

According to him, "Talent can be anywhere in the world, but data infrastructure must be built here."

Abdullahi added that Nigeria's sovereign cloud push is aimed at improving resilience, securing economic value, and positioning the country as a regional data hub.

Nigeria's sovereign cloud capacity is also being strengthened through Galaxy Backbone (GBB), the Federal Government's digital infrastructure provider. The organisation says its Tier III and Tier IV data centres are built to global standards for reliability, security, and uptime, supporting the country's push for local data hosting and digital independence.

One of its flagship Tier IV data centres, it says, offers near-continuous availability and full fault tolerance allowing systems to remain operational even during multiple failures, a level of resilience critical for hosting sensitive national platforms and ensuring continuity during disruptions.

Beyond infrastructure, Galaxy Backbone provides cloud, connectivity, and cybersecurity services across public institutions supported by an expanding national fibre network. Wider utilisation of such sovereign infrastructure, analysts say, could reduce Nigeria's exposure to offshore risks while strengthening control over critical data assets.

Closing structural gaps and strengthening resilience

Osemeke said Nigeria must treat digital infrastructure as a national security priority, requiring both policy reforms and architectural changes.

"This requires a comprehensive National Digital Infrastructure Security Act that sets mandatory resilience standards, enforces continuity testing, and clearly defines the shared responsibilities of public and private operators," he said.

He called for a more distributed data centre architecture across cities such as Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Enugu to reduce geographic concentration risks.

He also stressed the need for stronger system design standards.

His words: "To mitigate this systemic exposure, Nigeria must enforce multicloud, multiregion architectures across critical sectors. Relying on a single cloud provider or a single geographic region is no longer acceptable in a world where data centres have become military targets."

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Business continuity risks for a cloud-driven economy

Nigeria's digital economy is expanding rapidly, with payments, e-commerce, and public services increasingly dependent on cloud infrastructure.

Osemeke warned that any prolonged outage caused by geopolitical conflict, cyberattack, or infrastructure failure could trigger widespread disruption. According to him, "Nigeria's financial inclusion gains, digital public services, and daily commercial activity all hinge on uninterrupted cloud availability, making resilience a matter of national stability."

He added that critical systems such as banking records, identity databases, and tax platforms require secure offline backups and regular stress testing to ensure continuity during crises.

Osemeke said the attacks on AWS facilities reflect a broader shift in global risk, where countries are reassessing control over their digital infrastructure.

Analysts say the shift from digital dependence to digital sovereignty is no longer optional, but a strategic necessity.