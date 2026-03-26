Nigeria: All Nigerian Products Must Be Labelled in English Language - FCCPC

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has declared that products labelled in foreign languages without English translation fall short of safety standards, noting that all consumer products must be labelled in English language.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday at the 2026 World Consumer Rights Day and the 9th National Young Consumers' Contest Awards, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Tunji Bello, said the trend remains widespread across markets.

Represented by Boladele Adeyinka, Bello said labelling products in languages other than English prevents consumers from making informed decisions about what they buy and consume.

"Every consumer product in Nigeria should be labelled in English language," she said.

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She added that products labelled in foreign languages automatically fail basic safety requirements.

"When products are labelled in languages that are not official in Nigeria, consumers are left to consume what they do not understand. By that conduct, such products are already deemed unsafe," she noted.

She said the development exposes consumers to avoidable risks, including health and safety concerns.

"Consumers are exposed to risks because they are unable to verify critical information about the product, including its contents, usage and safety standards," she explained.

She noted that the commission continues to encounter such products across several sectors, alongside other violations of safety and quality standards.

"Across several sectors, we still find products that do not meet basic safety and quality requirements, including improperly labelled goods," she added.

Adeyinka said some of the lapses are linked to weak internal controls by manufacturers, while others reflect poor compliance culture or deliberate disregard for regulatory obligations.

"In certain instances, there are indications of deliberate disregard for legal and regulatory obligations," she said.

She explained that beyond consumer risk, the practice also distorts competition by giving an unfair advantage to non-compliant businesses.

"Law abiding businesses are placed at a disadvantage when others cut corners and push unsafe products into the market," she noted.

She stressed that product safety must be treated as a core obligation by all players in the production and distribution chain.

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"Product safety cannot be treated as a secondary matter. It is a core obligation with clear public interest consequences," she said.

She added that the commission has stepped up enforcement through increased market surveillance and product testing.

"Where concerns are raised about consumer safety, such matters are investigated, and where breaches are established, enforcement actions are taken," she explained.

Adeyinka said the commission would also continue to work with other regulatory bodies to address the problem.

"Effective consumer protection depends on alignment in standards and consistency in enforcement across institutions," she noted.

She urged consumers to be more vigilant by checking product information before purchase and reporting suspicious goods.

"Consumers should examine products carefully, pay attention to labelling and report concerns where necessary," she added.

She warned that failure by manufacturers and distributors to comply with safety standards would attract sanctions.

"Non compliance attracts regulatory consequences. Compliance is not optional; it is a condition for participating in the market," she said.

She said the commission remains committed to ensuring safer markets through stricter enforcement and consumer awareness.

"Safe and reliable markets depend on responsible business conduct, effective regulation and informed consumer participation," she noted.