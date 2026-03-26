Nigeria: 2027 - Kaduna's 1,335km Road Projects Will Boost UBA Sani's Re-Election - Baba-Ahmed

ABUJA -- The Managing Director of the Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA), Abdullahi Baba-Ahmed, says ongoing road projects spanning 1,335 kilometres across Kaduna State will strengthen Governor Uba Sani's chances of re-election in 2027.

He pointed to what people can see and use, particularly roads, as proof that the administration has delivered, and as a reason voters may choose continuity when the next election comes.

Baba-Ahmed, who spoke while hosting a youth group, said the scale of road construction under the current administration is unlike anything previously seen in the state, with projects spread across both urban and rural areas.

"More than 140 road projects spanning about 1,335 kilometres are currently ongoing across Kaduna State, with about 60 per cent already completed," he said.

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Baba-Ahmed said the projects are reaching communities that had long been cut off, with some experiencing government presence for the first time in decades.

"Across the three senatorial districts of Kaduna State, key road corridors have been conceived, initiated, executed, and completed. These roads are now easing movement, strengthening local commerce, and reconnecting communities that previously faced accessibility challenges," he added.

Baba-Ahmed highlighted the 35-kilometre Gadar Gayan-Gwaraji-Maraban Kujama asphalt road as one of the standout projects. The road includes a 130-metre bridge across River Kaduna and links 76 farming communities.

"When Governor Uba Sani assumed office, about 12 local government areas had never witnessed the completion of a one-kilometre road project. Through his commitment, he broke that jinx by awarding and completing projects such as the Gadar Gayan to Kujama road, linking Igabi and other communities, including 76 farming settlements," he said.

Baba-Ahmed said feedback from residents has been largely positive, pointing to growing public approval of the projects.

"The response to these laudable, high-quality, and durable projects has been overwhelming. The people of Kaduna State will reciprocate this gesture by massively re-electing Governor Uba Sani in 2027," he said.

Among the completed roads are the Magajiya-Amaru-Unguwan Liman Road, Audi-Kako Road, Tudun Biri Road, Durum-Kuruntumawa Road, Pambegua-Kauru Road, Gadan Gayan-Kujama Junction Road, and the Madauchi-Madakiya-Kafanchan Road.

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Others include the Gadan Gayan-Kujama Junction Road via Gwaraji, the Durum-Kuruntumawa asphalt road in Makarfi, as well as the Magajiya-Kasuwan Amaru and Audi-Kako asphalt roads in Zaria.

Speaking for the youth group, Abdullahi Umar, convener of the KADA Agenda, also praised the agency's work and expressed confidence about the political outcome.

He commended the agency for timely delivery and attention to quality. "With the kind of projects executed, we are confident that victory will be assured in 2027," he said.