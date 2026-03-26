Nigeria: Ex-Niger Delta Agitators, NDSF Call On Tinubu to Decentralise Pipeline Surveillance Contracts

Port Harcourt -- Leaders of former Niger Delta agitators and the Niger Delta Stakeholders Forum (NDSF) have urged the Federal Government to decentralise the pipeline surveillance contract, currently awarded to a single individual, and distribute it across the nine states of the region.

Speaking at the palace of the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Michael Tom, former militant leader General Shoot-at-Sight described the centralised arrangement as "deceitful" and demeaning to other leaders who fought for the region's freedom. He noted that under former President Goodluck Jonathan, pipeline security was managed state by state, which had improved oil production.

"We were doing this job state by state. Since they gave this job to only one person, oil production has not increased again," Shoot-at-Sight said, stressing that employment quotas and regional engagement should be restored.

Also addressing the meeting, Gen. Boy-Loaf urged President Bola Tinubu to decentralise the contract to secure the support of former agitators and stakeholders ahead of the 2027 elections. "If the President really wants to achieve what he wants in 2027, he has to show love, because only one person cannot deliver," he said.

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NDSF Secretary-General Theophilus Tari Alaye echoed the call, emphasizing that decentralisation would promote peace, stability, and economic growth in the Niger Delta. He dismissed reports suggesting that the move would be delayed until after the elections, insisting that the process should be implemented immediately.

Alaye added, "Giving the contract to one person is not in the interest of the Niger Delta. We need jobs for our youth, increased oil production, and protection of our environment. We believe Mr. President will listen to the call of the stakeholders and do the needful."

The leaders stressed that decentralisation is vital for regional stability, investor confidence, and improved oil output, urging immediate government action.