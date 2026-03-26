Nigeria: Kwara Polytechnic - Calm Restored After EFCC Operation Caused Violence

26 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

Students set fire to tyres and blocked some roads hindering vehicular and human movements. Authorities of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, have assured of restoration of calm on the institution's campus after disquiet caused by activities of one of the anti-graft agencies in the neighbourhood.

Authorities of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, have assured of restoration of calm on the institution's campus after disquiet caused by activities of one of the anti-graft agencies in the neighbourhood.

Reports have it that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were conducting official duties in Agbede Village, near the polytechnic, an action that sparked protest by students of the instiution.

The students set fire to tyres and blocked some roads hindering vehicular and human movements.

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A statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the polytechnic, Halimat Garba, however, said that normalcy has been restored to the affected area and the institution.

The polytechnic management assured the public that calm had been restored, clarifying that the operation did not occur on campus, but in the nearby Agbede village, and no students were arrested.

It assured that students scheduled for examinations were able to write their papers and the examinations continue.

The institution commended security agencies and the internal security team of the institution for their rapid response and professionalism in handling the situation.

"We appreciate the overwhelming majority of our students who remained calm and law-abiding.

"We urge the general public, especially commuters plying the Old Jebba Road, to go about their normal businesses without any fear or panic.

"The road is clear and safe for travel," Ms Garba said.

The PRO said that the polytechnic remains committed to the safety, welfare, and academic progress of all its students and staff.

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