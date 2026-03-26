Nigeria: 4 Days to Abuja Convention - Wike Insists No Faction in PDP, Turaki Says Reconciliation in Progress

With barely four days to the Abuja National Convention, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed claims of division within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that the party remains united ahead of its national convention.

Wike, who stated this yesterday while speaking with journalists after inspecting ongoing and completed infrastructure projects across Abuja, said there is no faction within the PDP, noting that only a few individuals may have grievances.

Meanwhile, the PDP national chairman backed by the party's governors, Tanimu Turaki, declared yesterday that the reconciliation talk with the other camp was still ongoing even though they still had pending cases in court.

Turaki, a senior lawyer, who stated this after the party's meeting in Abuja, pointed out that there are still pending cases filed by both parties at the Court of Appeal, adding that as soon as they find a common ground the cases would be dismissed.

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Reconciliatory talks between the two camps have been strained by grandstanding and posturing by the key actors.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde expressed doubt over the possibility of reconciliation on the grounds that the Wike- backed ground was bent on supporting President Bola Tinubu re-election bid in 2027.

The FCT minister had in turn lambasted Makinde for backing out from a political fight.

A Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan had urged aggrieved factions within the party to pursue reconciliation.

However, speaking yesterday, Wike said, "We have only one PDP, no faction, the disagreements within the party do not amount to a split. I don't know which camp you are talking about. There is only one PDP. Some individuals may not be happy, yes, but there is no faction," he said.

He added that reconciliation efforts could still continue alongside preparations for the party's convention.

"That there is convention does not mean there will be no reconciliation. Everything has its own time," he added..

And speaking after a meeting of the party's leadership yesterday, Turaki, emphasized that the party remains committed to reconciliation efforts while preparing to fully participate in the electoral process.

He said the party was determined to contest upcoming elections and provide a strong democratic counterweight to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring that "hope is not lost" despite ongoing internal disputes.

Turaki disclosed that the party's Board of Trustees, led by Adolphus Wabara, had constituted a high-level committee to engage estranged members and resolve lingering disputes. According to him, this move was part of a broader effort to "reposition the party for the elections."

"In obedience to the advisory of the Court of Appeal... a high-powered committee [was set up] to interface with our estranged party members," he said.

He noted that the party's leadership had taken steps to demonstrate good faith, including postponing key meetings and reducing confrontational rhetoric. However, he expressed concern that such gestures had not yet been reciprocated.

"While we expected a reciprocal gesture, what we have witnessed instead is the weaponisation of hurtful rhetoric and the issuance of derogatory statements," Turaki stated, urging all factions to act in the interest of party unity.

Despite the tensions, he revealed that progress is being made.

"As of today, leaders on both sides have broken the ice and are exploring various pathways towards a lasting resolution," he said, calling on supporters to "de-escalate high-tempered communications."

Turaki insisted that the PDP will not withdraw from the democratic process. "By the grace of God, our party will field candidates for all elective offices," he assured, reinforcing the party's readiness to compete nationwide.

Framing the PDP's role within Nigeria's broader democratic system, Turaki stressed the necessity of a strong opposition.

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"Democracy is not merely about the periodic conduct of elections; it also requires a virile opposition and an active civil society to hold the government accountable," he said.

He described the PDP as "Nigeria's only surviving legacy party" with 16 years of governance experience, adding that it is uniquely positioned to fulfill the role of providing a strong opposition.

The PDP chairman also delivered a pointed message to those currently in power: "They are delegates of the people, and their actions must, at all times, align with the will of the people. Ultimate power resides with the people."

He disclosed that the party leadership had passed a vote of confidence on Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde, praising their "resilience and steadfast leadership" amid recent challenges.

"The PDP is alive and will participate in the forthcoming elections, offering a credible platform for robust political contests at all levels, so that power may truly return to the people," he declared.