Nigeria: Women's Groups Ask 36 States Assemblies to Pass Reserve Seat Bill

Women's organisations across Nigeria have intensified calls for the swift passage of the Special Seats for Women Bill, delivering former letters of demands to lawmakers in all the 36 states of the Federation.

The advocacy campaign, which took place simultaneously across multiple states, was led by a network of women's organisations which include women leaders, civil society organisations, grassroots groups, and community advocates deliver petitions directly to lawmakers, urging them to prioritise the bill as the National Assembly resumes from recess and continues deliberations on constitutional amendments.

The network was led by the League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV), alongside the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), the Federation of Muslim Women's Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and others.

The campaigners noted that constituency-based engagement is a strategic approach to ensure lawmakers understand the urgency, public support, and national significance of the Special Seats Bill.

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President of NILOWV, Irene Awuna-Ikyegh, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, noted that the bill is not merely a gender issue but a national development priority that seeks to address the persistent underrepresentation of women in governance and create a more inclusive political system that reflects the diversity of the Nigerian population.

The coordinated action comes at a crucial time as the National Assembly continues work on constitutional amendments, making this period a defining moment for legislative decision-making on inclusive governance reforms.

Awuna-Ikyegh expressed concern about the delay in passing the Reserved Seats Bill, noting that failure to secure its passage by April would make implementation impossible before the next election cycle.

She emphasised that the bill is critical to creating inclusive political opportunities and correcting long-standing gender imbalances in governance.

In the letters submitted to lawmakers, the groups urged legislators to, among other things, support the passage of the Special Seats for Women Bill, recognise the importance of inclusive representation, align with global democratic standards, Strengthen Nigeria's governance structure, and respond to the growing demands of citizens and stakeholders.

She said, "These letters are to further strengthen the support for the special seats at the grassroots with Leaders at the constituencies, policy influencers and members of the 10th assembly. This is the momentum that says Nigerian women have spoken in a unified voice for the passage of the bill."

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Leaders of other women's networks, such as FIDA, NAWOJ, and NCWS, also reaffirmed that the passage of the special seats bill will significantly expand the space for women to participate in elections nationwide.

Gender Strategy Advancement International (GSAI) Executive Director, Adaora Onyechere Sydney-Jack, said the coordinated mobilisation shows that the time has come to strengthen Nigeria's democracy through inclusive representation and ensure that women have a stronger voice in shaping the nation's future.